Despite appeals, only 60% arms deposited so far in Kurukshetra

Tribune News Service

Nitish Sharma

Kurukshetra, April 16

Despite repeated appeals being made by the Police Department and the local administration, only 60 per cent arms have been deposited by the licenced weapons holders in the district so far.

According to information, there are nearly 7,000 weapon holders in Kurukshetra of whom 40 per cent are yet to deposit their arms either at the police stations concerned or at any gun house.

As per the directions of the Election Commission, the weapon holders have to deposit their weapons to ensure proper law and order during the Lok Sabha elections.

Kurukshetra police spokesman Naresh Sagwal said, “The district police have requested the general public to deposit their weapons at the earliest and that they would initiate legal action against those failing to do so. A committee has been constituted to review the exceptional cases and the weapon holders can submit their applications in case they want an exception from submitting the weapons.”

Directions have been issued to the Station House Officers (SHOs) and police posts incharges to ensure that all weapons are deposited at the earliest. In case of no deposition of the weapons, besides taking action under Section 188 of IPC, the process for the cancellation of the licence will be started and the renewal of the licences will be stopped, the spokesman said.

Kurukshetra Superintendent of Police Surinder Singh Bhoria said, “There are around 7,000 licenced weapon holders, of which, 60 per cent have deposited the arms so far. Since the orders under Section 144 CrPC have already been issued, the licence holders should immediately deposit their weapons. Regular appeals are being made to the holders to deposit their weapons either at the police stations concerned or at any armoury, and deposit the receipt at the police station. We will initiate action against those who will not deposit the arms.”

“Security guards working at banks, jewellers, cash vans and other important establishments are being given exceptions based on their request applications. Those who fail to deposit their arms will face action. The SHOs have been directed to contact the weapon holders to submit their weapons at the earliest. If any person has kept a weapon because of a personal threat, he can submit an application and the review committee will assess the threat and take further call. The general public is being urged to contribute and help the Police Department in conducting peaceful elections,” he added.

