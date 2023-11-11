Despite ban, sale of illegal crackers on

Tribune News Service

Rohtak, November 10

The sale and bursting of firecrackers is going on unabated in Rohtak and other districts of the state, despite the ban. A number of shopkeepers continue to sell firecrackers in a clandestine manner or in the garb of green crackers. While many shopkeepers are selling firecrackers in retail at different residential localities and bulk sale of these is also going on in certain pockets of the city.

“Shopkeepers from nearby villages and townships take away firecrackers from Rohtak cit, which has become a hub for their sale,” conceded a trade. Rohtak DSP (Headquarters) Ravi Khundia said no specific complaint regarding the illegal sale of crackers had been received so far.“We will get the matter examined and if any instance of the sale of banned crackers comes to our knowledge,” he stated.

