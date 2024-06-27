Despite challans, vehicles continue to flout rules on National Highway

Tribune News Service

Ambala, June 26

The Ambala police have issued over 33,400 challans to the heavy-vehicle drivers since April 2022 for not following lane driving on National Highway-44.

However, despite this, the heavy-vehicle drivers continue to flout the rules and they can be seen moving in other lanes. It has been observed that heavy-vehicle drivers often change their lanes. They also keep driving on the rightmost lane which is for overtaking. Such type of driving also leads to accidents. The Ambala police had launched a campaign on April 25, 2022 to educate the heavy-vehicle drivers about the lane driving on the national highway and ensure road safety.

An Ambala police spokesman said as many as 20 challans were issued on Monday for not following the lane-driving norms. Following the directions of Superintendent of Police Jashandeep Singh Randhawa to ensure road safety and strict compliance of the lane driving on the NH-44, the campaign is being run for the past 715 days now in Ambala and so far 33,412 challans have been issued to the heavy-vehicle drivers.

The campaign will continue in the coming days. The prime objective behind running the campaign is to educate the drivers about the importance of lane driving and to bring down the number of accidents.

