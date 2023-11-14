Despite cracker ban, air quality worsens in Gurugram, Faridabad

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, November 13

After two days of respite, the air quality in Gurugram, Faridabad and Nuh plunged due to the widespread bursting of crackers at Diwali night.

In defiance of Supreme Court's ban order, the NCR districts witnessed rampant bursting of crackers which brought down the AQI. Faridabad emerged as one of the worst districts in the state with average AQI being reported at an average of 300 with the majority of areas falling in 'very poor' category.

In Gurugram, the AQI was 351 in Sector 51 and 264 in Vikas Sadan

The AQI reading stood at 304 in New Industrial Town, 341 in Sector 16-A and 275 in Ballabhgarh. In Gurugram, the AQI was 351 in Sector 51 and 264 in Vikas Sadan. The Tauru block of Nuh district also saw an AQI of around 300 after Diwali celebrations.

As the air quality has not dipped further in the majority of areas, the Gurugram administration has decided to open the schools. The schools up to primary level had been shut owing to high pollution levels recently.

“The air quality in the majority of areas is poor but not severe or hazardous. Even after Diwali, the air quality is fine and we are withdrawing closure orders of schools,” said DC Nishant Yadav.

Meanwhile, as many as 16 people suffered burn injuries while bursting crackers. One was reported critical and was referred to Delhi’s Safdarjung hospital. Dr Virender Yadav, Chief Medical Officer, Gurugram, said a 24-year-old man from Luxman Vihar in Sector 5 had severe burn injuries on his face and was referred to Delhi. The rest of the patients were being treated in the city hospitals.

Officials of the Fire Department responded to 20 incidents of fire on Diwali while there were no reports of any casualties. Around a dozen incidents were reported in Faridabad. The fire was reported from RPS Sawana Society, Sector 88, Faridabad.

Meanwhile, the Gurugram police said over 50 calls were received between 11 pm and 1 am where residents complained of bursting of firecrackers. However, no case was registered in city.

