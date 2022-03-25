Despite good prices, Haryana mustard farmers fail to reap any profit

Tribune News Service

Nitish Sharma

Ambala, March 24

Despite good prices offered by private players in the market, mustard farmers failed to reap profits.

Farmers rued that owing to unwanted rain, the yield was poor this year.

Mustard farmers are getting Rs 6,200-Rs 6,500 a quintal for black mustard and Rs 7,200-Rs 7,500 a quintal for yellow mustard. The MSP for the rabi season is Rs 5,050 a quintal.

Farmers said though it turned out to be a poor season in respect of yield, especially in low-lying areas, they would continue to grow oilseed crop due to higher prices being offered by private players.

As against the usual seven to nine quintals, the yield dropped to three to five quintal per acre this year.

After mustard, farmers have sown sunflower and are expecting that the crop will also fetch good prices owing to the current market conditions and help them in recovering their losses. However, farmers claimed that shortage of good quality sunflower seeds had been a major issue that they faced in the market.

Pradeep Chauhan, a farmer from Sambhalkha village, said: “I had sown mustard in 11 acres this year, but unwanted rain affected the crop. The yield dropped by around 40 per cent. The only relief this year was that prices for the oilseed have been good. Otherwise, it would have been a disastrous year for us.”

“I have sold my crop for Rs 6,800 a quintal. Now, I have sown sunflower in six acres against two acre acres last year, but lower availability of seed had been an issue,” he added.

Deputy Director (Agriculture) Girish Nagpal said: “Farmers are showing interest in oilseed crops. Last year, 5,128 hectares were under sunflower and this year, the area is expected to increase.”

