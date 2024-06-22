Despite heat, Yamunanagar mango growers optimistic about good harvest

Shiv Kumar Sharma
Yamunanagar, June 21
Despite long heatwave spells, mango growers in the district are optimistic about a good harvest.
This year, mango trees in most of the orchards are laden with fruits and the rain that lashed the region on Wednesday night will help the fruit grow, increasing the possibility of a bumper crop.
Rain helps crop flourish
The long spell of heatwave has had little adverse impact on the growth of mango fruit. We are expecting that there will be growth in the fruit size due to the recent spell of the rain in the district. — Gulab Singh, Farmer from Kalesar
As per available information, mangoes are grown on 6,037 hectares in the district, the largest area of the crop in the state. Krishan Kumar, District Horticulture Officer, Yamunanagar, said the land in the district is suitable for the mango crop.
“Yamunanagar district is known for good quality mangoes. Most of the farmers grow Dasheri, Langra and Chausa varieties,” he added.
Farmers said in most of the mango orchards, trees were laden with fruits. Therefore, they are hopeful of a good harvest this year.
“The long spell of heatwave has had little adverse impact on the growth of mango fruit. But, we are expecting that there will be growth in the fruit size due to the recent spell of the rain in the district,” said Gulab Singh, a farmer from Kalesar village.
He said his family has been growing mangoes on 42 acres in Kalesar village.
“Last year, the district witnessed low mango yield as a large quantity of fruit had fallen down at an immature stage due to windstorms. But, fortunately, no strong windstorm occurred this year,” said farmer Pankaj Chaudhry of Begumpur village.
The District Horticulture Officer said they are expecting a 200 quintal yield per hectare this year.
He said the Horticulture Department is making efforts to increase the area under the mango crop in this district.
“With 6,037 hectares, the district has the highest area under the mango crop in the state. We are making efforts to increase the area. The government is giving subsidies on the plantation of mango trees,” he added.
