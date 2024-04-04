Despite MCYJ drives, stray cattle continue to menace twin cities

Tribune News Service

Shiv Kumar Sharma

Yamunanagar, April 3

Despite a drive launched by the Municipal Corporation of Yamunanagar-Jagadhri (MCYJ), stray cattle can still be seen roaming on the roads, causing accidents and hampering traffic movement.

Herds of stray cattle can be sighted on the main roads of twin cities Yamunanagar and Jagadhri and on the streets in different colonies.

While carrying out a drive, a team of the Municipal Corporation has caught eight stray cattle from the old Hamida Colony of Ward-14 of the MCYJ in Yamunanagar today

“The municipal corporation’s drive to catch stray cattle is not carried out regularly. If the MC authorities want to solve this problem permanently, they should regularly conduct drives for it,” said Anil Kumar, a resident of Professor Colony, Yamunanagar.

According to information, most of the stray cattle are abandoned by farmers.

The numbers of stray cows has been increasing as farmers and dairy owners abandon them after they stop giving milk. On the other hand, a team of the MCYJ carried out a drive to catch stray cattle today. The team under the supervision of Sanitary Inspector Sushil Kumar caught eight stray cattle from the old Hamida Colony of Ward-14 in Yamunanagar.

Sanitary Inspector Sushil Kumar said the stray cattle caught during the drive were shifted to gaushalas.

On the direction of Ayush Sinha, Municipal Commissioner of the MCYJ, two teams — one headed by Chief Sanitary Inspector Harjeet Singh and the other headed by Chief Sanitary Inspector Sunil Dutt —are working in Zone-I and Zone-II of the MCYJ to catch stray cattle.

“If anyone was found abandoning their cows and other animals in open areas, a fine of Rs 5,100 will be imposed,” said Sanitary Inspector Sushil Kumar.

He further said after catching stray cattle, a tag was pinned on them.

“If stray cattle with the tags are found roaming on the roads, a fine will also be imposed on the management of gaushalas as the MCYJ is paying an amount to them to look after of these stray cattle,” added Kumar.

