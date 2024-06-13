 Despite NGT order, illegal dyeing units still functional : The Tribune India

  • Haryana
  • Despite NGT order, illegal dyeing units still functional

Despite NGT order, illegal dyeing units still functional

Despite NGT order, illegal dyeing units still functional

Industrial effluents discharged by dyeing units in a Faridabad colony.



Tribune News Service

Bijendra Ahlawat

Faridabad, June 12

While the Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB) is due to submit the Action-Taken Report (ATR) with the NGT next month regarding the action taken against illegal dyeing units, violations are still on at the ground, it is reported.

The HSPCB had sought a report from the Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (DHBVN) regarding the power supply connections to such units after the NGT had issued directions on April 5.

As the HSPCB had been given eight weeks to submit its report, it is claimed that some of the units haven’t closed down despite the directions and had been operational in violation of the pollution norms. Varun Gulati, a resident who had lodged a petition with the NGT in 2022, claimed that many units operational in the area of Kuta farm, Dheeraj Nagar and Surya Vihar area of Greater Faridabad had been releasing untreated chemical waste into the drains or in the open in gross violation of norms.

He said though the department concerned has to submit its reply with the NGT next month, no action has been taken on the ground so far. Fresh evidence of the ground position would be presented before the NGT, he said.

The petitioner had alleged that a large number of illegal dyeing units had been functional in the residential areas of NCR including Faridabad, Gurugram, Bahadurgarh and Sonepat. Unabated operation of the highly polluting ‘Red category’ dyeing units in the city had been a prominent cause of water pollution. The DHBVN, which is also a respondent in the case, is to submit the details of the number of disconnections of power supply done to such units before the NGT.

The NGT had asked for a survey by a joint team of officials of various departments. It had been alleged that the dyeing units had failed to install sewage treatment plant or effluent treatment plant or other anti-pollution devices, resulting in discharge of untreated and toxic effluents in the open or in drains, posing a serious health hazard.

While the ease of electricity connections and inaction on part of the administration has been described as major reasons behind the problem, a fresh complaint based on drone survey had alleged that the units were still functional.

Sandeep Singh, Regional Officer, HSPCB, said while the majority of units have been shut, some of these may be posing a problem due to their temporary and shifting nature. A survey by a joint team of various departments is expected soon, it is added.

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

#Environment #Faridabad #Pollution


