Despite NGT orders, Faridabad MC fails to set up units for C&D waste disposal

Tribune News Service

Bijendra Ahlawat

Faridabad, May 13

Despite the directions given by the National Green Tribunal (NGT) a few years ago, the civic body is yet to set up dedicated units to dispose of construction and demolition (C&D) waste in the city. It is not only the violation of norms, but also hampering the efforts to combat pollution.

Green body had asked MC to tackle problem n According to sources, the NGT in its order in 2018 had asked the civic authorities to implement a project to tackle with the problem, but no functional unit could be set up even though four units had been proposed by the Municipal Corporation, Faridabad.

n It is claimed that despite outsourcing the project worth several crores under the PPP mode, the contractor came up with only one unit that is too lying non-operational due to technical issues.

n The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM), an agency of the Union Ministry of Environment, recently issued directions to the State Pollution Control Board and the civic authorities to ensure proper disposal of the C&D waste. Plan afoot for units Ombir Singh, Chief Engineer, MC, Faridabad, said a plan is afoot to set up units to recycle and reuse the construction waste for which a fresh tender is likely to be floated after the Lok Sabha elections.

He said there has also been a provision for a penalty on the illegal disposal of waste.

“Dumping of construction waste in the open without following the rules has emerged as one of the major issues,” said an official of the administration, who did not wish to be named.

He said hundreds of tonnes of such waste is disposed of in an unsafe manner every month. There is hardly any agency to keep a check or regulate the process of disposing of the C&D waste, the official added.

“Greater Faridabad, which is also known as Neharpar, has become a spot where such kind of waste is disposed of due to the availability of open space,” said Sumer Khatri, a member of the Resident Welfare Association (RWA) of the Greater Faridabad.

He said the rubble can be seen thrown along roads. Besides, the waste is disposed of in the green belt of Gurugram and Agra canals running parallel along the highway.

Describing the practice as a “blatant violation” of the norms, Pramod Manocha, a resident of Sector 88, said the practice of disposing of the construction waste in the open, especially along the road, is not only hazardous to the environment, but poses a danger to the commuters.”

Even the implementation of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) by the Ministry of Environment to combat pollution has failed to curb the practice, said Ranmik Chahal of the RWA of Princess Park residential society.

#Environment #Faridabad #National Green Tribunal NGT