Despite rain, AQI still ‘very poor’ in 6 towns

Hisar, November 10

The showers that occurred early today in most parts of the state have improved the air quality though pollution level of six towns continued to be in the ‘very poor’ category, while five towns were in the ‘poor’ category. About 2mm of rainfall was registered in the town today.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the AQI was the highest at 342 points in Kaithal town. Other towns in the ‘very poor’ category include Sonepat (315), Kurukshetra (323), Karnal (320), Faridabad (308) and Panipat (311). Bahadurgarh, Ballabgarh, Gurugram, Jind and Manesar recorded ‘poor’ air quality, according to the data from the CPCB.

In Hisar, people got respite after several days of smog as the air quality was ‘moderate’ (187) today evening. The air quality improved in neighbouring Fatehabad district to moderate category (199).

Meanwhile, the maximum temperature registered a dip of about six degrees below average temperature (23.8°C) today, though the minimum temperature remained about three degrees above average at (16.8°C).

In Karnal, light rainfall on Friday came as a blessing for the residents here who had been suffering from the ill-effects of smog for the past several days. Following the light showers, the air quality of Karnal is still in the ‘very poor’ category with air quality index of 317 till 4 pm today, as per the AQI bulletin of the Central Pollution Control Board.

The experts said the scattered light rainfall brought down the pollution level. “If the rainfall was medium or moderate, i.e. about 15mm, it could have a more positive impact on the air quality,” said a senior scientist.

Intermittent rain, which started in the wee hours of Friday and continued till late in the evening, brought relief to residents and cheer to farmers. The residents felt an instant drop in the levels of pollution as the blanket of smog which had been engulfing the city lessened after the thundershowers.

