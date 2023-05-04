 Despite rainfall, wheat arrival across state up 34% this season : The Tribune India

Despite rainfall, wheat arrival across state up 34% this season

Despite rainfall, wheat arrival across state up 34% this season


Tribune News Service

Panipat, May 3

Breaking the record of previous year, about 34 per cent more arrival of wheat has been recorded in Haryana in this procurement season up to May 2.

As per the data of the Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Department, 60.58 lakh metric tonne (MT) wheat has been procured so far. About 39.73 lakh MT had been procured in the previous procurement season up to May 2. However, the target of wheat procurement by the Food Corporation of India was set at 75 lakh MT this season.

Up by 20% in Karnal district

  • Despite rainfall and thunderstorms before and during harvesting, grain markets in the district have recorded about 20% rise in wheat arrival. All 22 procurement centres and grain markets have witnessed an arrival of 73,73,858 quintal, while last year the arrival was 61,42,000 quintal, as per the data of the Haryana State Agricultural Marketing Board
  • Dr Gyanendra Singh, Director, Indian Institute of Wheat and Barley Research, said despite untimely rainfall, the productivity remained high. Climate-resilient varieties played a vital role in high production as they contributed between 22-30 quintal per acre

Karnal district recorded the highest arrival with the procurement of 7.39 lakh MT, followed by Sirsa with the procurement of 7.20 lakh MT wheat this season. The arrival of crop has almost ended in the state.

In Ambala, 2.28 lakh MT wheat was procured while in Bhiwani it was 1.03 lakh MT, Charkhi Dadri 21,981 MT, Faridabad 75,116 MT, Fatehabad 5.79 lakh MT, Gurugram 30,173 MT, Hisar 3.95 lakh MT, Jhajjar 1.41 lakh MT, Jind 6.17 lakh MT, Kaithal 6.28 lakh MT, Kurukshetra 4.92 lakh MT, Mahendergarh 4,926 MT, Nuh 37,899 MT, Palwal 1.78 lakh MT, Panchkula 32,724 MT, Panipat 22.78 MT, Rewari district 14,625 MT, Rohtak 1.88 lakh MT, Sonepat 3.36 lakh MT and Yamunangar district 2.68 lakh MT.

“It is heartening that the state received bumper wheat crop despite unfavourable weather conditions, including untimely rain,” said Bhagat Singh, a farmer of Bhainswan Khurd village.

“The procurement season is nearing its end, and it is a matter of happiness that the yield has been very good this year. Farmers would usually get around 15-18 quintal wheat crop from an acre, but this year they have received 20-24 quintal. Almost 99 per cent yield has arrived,” said Baljeet Singh, president of the Samalkha grain market.

The government had purchased around 10 lakh bags this season while two lakh bags were purchased by private agencies this year, he added.

Till Wednesday, 48.70 lakh MT, out of 60.58 lakh MT, has been lifted, which is around 80 per cent from the grain markets, sources said.

Aaditya Kaushik, District Food and Supply Controller, said wheat arrival had almost ended in Panipat district and around 90 per cent procured wheat had been lifted so far.

