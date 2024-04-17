Despite reminders, 29 varsities yet to provide info on yoga courses

Tribune News Service

Ravinder Saini

Rohtak, April 16

Despite reminders, the authorities at several government and private universities in the state seem to be least bothered to provide information about yoga courses being run by them in their institutions.

Intends to create datebase The DHE intends to know how many government and private universities in the state are offering yoga courses so that a database can be created for academic purposes and further efforts can be made to promote yoga in higher educational institutions by ensuring introduction of yoga courses there. — A senior official of the DHE

The Department of Higher Education (DHE) has asked the authorities twice in over two months for information on yoga courses but no one is paying any heed towards it. It has again issued a reminder to 29 government and private universities in the state to provide the information within two days.

Among these, three government universities belong to Rohtak — Maharshi Dayanand University, Pt Bhagwat Dayal Sharma University of Health Sciences, and State University of Performing and Visual Arts.

The state government had, last year, decided to open yoga clubs at all universities, government aided and self-financed colleges to promote yoga and motivate youngsters to do yoga exercises for keeping themselves fit. Moreover, the government had resolved to include yoga as a mandatory subject in the syllabus not only in the universities but also colleges and schools. The DHE then wrote to the registrar of all universities and principals of all colleges in this regard, said sources.

“The DHE intends to know that how many government and private universities in the state are offering yoga courses so that a database can be created for academic purposes and further efforts can also be made to promote yoga in higher educational institutions by ensuring introduction of yoga courses there,” said a senior official of the DHE.

He said many universities were apparently not very serious about yoga being taken up as a subject, hence they were taking time to provide sought information despite two reminders. Initially, the universities were asked for the information on February 9 but the majority of them did not bother. Thereafter, two reminders were issued on February 15 and March 11, but to no avail. Merely some of the universities supplied the sought information.

As per the DHE’s communique, the government universities that are yet to share the information on the yoga courses include Central University of Haryana, Mahendragarh, Ch Charan Singh Haryana Agriculture University, Hisar, Lala Lajpat Rai Veterinary University, Hisar, YMCA University of Sciences and Technology, Faridabad, Deenbandhu Chhotu Ram University of Sciences, Indira Gandhi University, Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya, Khanpur Kalan, and Vishwakarma Skill University.

Meanwhile, Dr Pradeep Bhardwaj, Registrar, Indira Gandhi University, Rewari, said they had been running a two-year postgraduate course in yoga. “We have already sent the information to the DHE in this respect,” he claimed.

