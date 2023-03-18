Despite repair, potholes galore on Ballabgarh-Sohna highway

Tribune News Service

Bijendra Ahlawat

Faridabad, March 17

Although repair work on the Ballabgarh-Sohna State Highway was started in June last year, the vital link between Faridabad and Gurugram is in a poor shape.

The commuters say despite paying a toll for using the road, they have to undergo a bumpy ride for several kilometres. The 32-kilometre road, which was built on build, operate and transfer model, was opened in 2012. The toll varies from Rs 25 to Rs 300. It is regarded as the second busiest road in the district after the National Highway No. 19 connecting Delhi and Agra.

“Although this is a toll road and connects several residential and industrial areas, the stretch between Ballabgarh flyover and Pali T- point is in poor shape,” Umesh Kumar, a local resident, says. “Travelling on this stretch is a nightmare, especially after rainfall when it gets covered with slush,” he added.

Kumar claims the condition of the road hasn’t changed in the past four years.

The Faridabad Industries Association (FIA) has also raised the issue with the civic authorities concerned to repair the road immediately. Narender Aggarwal, president of the FIA, says, “Around 18 kilometre-long stretch of the road is dotted with potholes. This adversely affects the movement of passenger as well as goods vehicles. The collection of toll for damaged portion is unjustified.”

Neeraj Sharma, NIT MLA, who has raised the issue in the state Assembly and in the District Grievances Committee says despite directions of the state government the issue hasn’t been addressed till now. “While several crores are collected as toll, the commuters still face inconvenience,” he rues.

Charanjit Rana, Executive Engineer of the Gurugram PWD who oversees the maintenance of the highway, says a project worth Rs 3.60 crore to repair the road was launched in June 2022 and the work will be completed by April end this year. “Waterlogging is one of the main causes for damage to the road. The construction of concrete pavement is going on. These will check accumulation of water on the road. An FIR has also been lodged against people releasing water on the road near Pali village,” he said.