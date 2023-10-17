 Despite SC order, hardly any action on illegal farmhouses in Aravallis : The Tribune India

  • Haryana
  • Despite SC order, hardly any action on illegal farmhouses in Aravallis

Despite SC order, hardly any action on illegal farmhouses in Aravallis

Apex court had ordered removal of all encroachments 2 years ago

Despite SC order, hardly any action on illegal farmhouses in Aravallis

A marriage palace in the Aravallis that was demolished two years ago. File photo



Tribune News Service

Faridabad, October 16

With around 600 hectares of forest land under illegal possession, the authorities concerned are yet to launch any drive to recover the land falling under the PLPA Act in the district. The Supreme Court had ordered removal of all the encroachments two years ago.

“While around 150 acres at Khori village located in Surajkund area had been recovered after a demolition drive in 2021, hundreds of other encroachments continue to exist on the land covered under the PLPA Act, according to sources in the district administration. Though the exact figure of the encroached land in the Aravallis — at present — is yet to be revealed officially, the civic authorities in 2021 had announced that hundreds of hectares were under illegal possession,” claim sources.

“The area under encroachment has certainly gone up due to unchecked activity of the land mafia. It may have jumped beyond 1,000 hectares,” alleges Vishnu Goel, a resident.

Adding that construction activity in the Surajkund area had failed to come to an end, he said all types of construction, including farmhouses, marriage gardens, residential and commercial ones, had mushroomed despite it being designated as forest or conserved land.

“Encroachments have come up in areas in the vicinity of villages like Kot, Ankhir, Anangpur, Lakadpur and Mewla Maharajpur,” said a local resident. He added that the authorities have carried out demolition only on a very small scale which includes the removal of the boundary walls and some rooms in the past two years. Claiming that 130 to 140 farmhouses or banquet halls had been identified in 2018-19, he charged that the demolition had stalled perhaps due to political intervention.

“Though Khori village colony, having around 9,500 houses, was razed in June 2021, the failure to take action against constructions owned by influential persons speaks of the double standards towards the issue and gross discrimination,” says Sunil Harsana, an ecological activist based here.

The removal of illegal constructions was ordered by the Supreme Court in July 2021 in response to a Civil Writ Petition (CWP) filed in 2013, he says.

Rajkumar, District Forest Officer, said the process of issuing notices, deciding the applications and representations by those affected was on. No deadline has been set for the demolition or removal of the encroachments so far. The area under encroachment is much less than 600 hectares, he claimed.

#Faridabad #Supreme Court

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Akal Takht bans taking Guru Granth Sahib 'saroop' outdoor for destination weddings

2
India

Nithari serial killings: Allahabad High Court acquits Moninder Pandher, Surender Koli; overturns death penalty

3
Chandigarh

Heavy rain in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh leaves farmers worried

4
Punjab

Punjab and Haryana High Court grants interim bail to Manpreet Badal

5
India

Supreme Court refuses to allow termination of 26-week pregnancy of married woman

6
Diaspora

Indian-origin man arrested after wife is stabbed to death in Canada

7
India

Ahead of 2024 general election, Supreme Court refers petitions against Electoral Bonds Scheme to Constitution Bench

8
Himachal

Rain, snow bring down temperatures in Himachal Pradesh

9
Trending

Urvashi Rautela claims she lost her '24 carat real gold iPhone' at Narendra Modi stadium, netizens says ' secrets of Naseem Shah and Rishabh Pant at risk'

10
Punjab

Supreme Court issues notice to Rajya Sabha secretariat on AAP MP Raghav Chadha’s petition against suspension

Don't Miss

View All
Rain, snow bring down temperatures in Himachal Pradesh
Himachal

Rain, snow bring down temperatures in Himachal Pradesh

Video shows Pakistan cricketer Mohd Rizwan heckled by fans as he walks back to pavilion during India-Pakistan match in Ahmedabad
World Cup 2023

Video shows Pakistan cricketer Mohd Rizwan heckled by fans as he walks back to pavilion during India-Pakistan match in Ahmedabad

Heavy rain in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh; farmers worried
Chandigarh

Heavy rain in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh leaves farmers worried

Farmer from Malerkotla district earns ~16L by selling paddy straw
Punjab

Farmer from Malerkotla district earns Rs 16L by selling paddy straw

Amritsar doctor second Asian to bag DM in key AIIMS speciality
Punjab

Amritsar doctor second Asian to bag DM in key AIIMS speciality

Rohit Sharma’s epic reply when umpire asked him ‘is there something in your bat’
World Cup 2023 india vs pakistan

Rohit Sharma’s epic reply when umpire asked him ‘is there something in your bat’

Ban on 6 dog breeds, ~10K penalty on cards in Chandigarh
Chandigarh

Ban on 6 dog breeds, Rs 10K penalty on cards in Chandigarh

Govt after govt, all have tried to tinker with Shimla’s green belts
Himachal

Govt after govt, all have tried to tinker with Shimla's green belts

Top News

Biden to visit Israel on Wednesday; Iran issues warning

Biden to visit Israel on Wednesday; Iran issues warning

US, Israel to work on plan to get humanitarian aid to Gaza

SC to deliver its verdict on same-sex marriage today

SC to deliver its verdict on same-sex marriage today

The top court had asked the Centre to find a way to give sam...

‘State can raise baby’: SC refuses to allow woman to abort 26-wk foetus

'State can raise baby': Supreme Court refuses to allow woman to abort 26-wk foetus

US steps up diplomacy as UN says ‘not enough body bags in Gaza’

US steps up diplomacy as UN says 'not enough body bags in Gaza'

Congress ex-MLA Kulbir Singh Zira arrested

Congress ex-MLA Kulbir Singh Zira arrested


Cities

View All

Untimely rain brings misery to paddy farmers, veggie growers

Untimely rain brings misery to paddy farmers, veggie growers

Amritsar: Doctors end protest after police register case against attackers

Daily flight from Amritsar to Mumbai from November 1

This ward’s residents battle bad roads poor sanitation, garbage heaps, stench

NREGA workers hold protest, want timely payment of wages

Another fire at PGI, battery spark cause this time too

Another fire at PGI, battery spark cause this time too

As auctions fail, MC proposes to rent out 108 unsold booths

5 cars damaged as tree falls on them

Showers drop mercury by 8 °C

CBI court junks graft accused CA’s bail plea

Delhi’s green cover up 3% since 2013

Delhi’s green cover up 3% since 2013

AIIMS specialist gets top WHO anti-cancer award

May make AAP accused in Delhi excise policy cases: CBI, ED

Transport minister cracks whip on buses violating rules

Transport minister cracks whip on buses violating rules

AAP summons MLA Sheetal Angural day after his outburst against MP Sushil Rinku

Farmers seek extension of deadline to extract sand from fields

Biker killed in road accident

Two Jharkhand residents arrested with 1.5-kg opium

NHAI approves another mini-flyover to decongest traffic on Ludhiana roads

NHAI approves another mini-flyover to decongest traffic on Ludhiana roads

After collision, concrete mixer truck falls into canal in Ludhiana

Tough time for farmers after rainfall due to lack of facilities at grain market in Ludhiana

Rainfall to delay harvesting, stretch paddy lifting schedule

Lodhi Club Road underpass in Ludhiana waterlogged again after rain, commuters bear brunt

‘Killed’ 31 years ago in a ‘fake encounter’, CBI finds man alive

'Killed' 31 years ago in a 'fake encounter', CBI finds Patiala man alive

Rain wreaks havoc on mandis, flattens crops

Police crack Bihar native’s murder within hours

Kerala student killed in mishap at railway station

Built six months ago, new SDM complex yet to be inaugurated