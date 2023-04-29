Despite subsidy, few takers for DSR machine in 12 dists

Tribune News Service

Nitish Sharma

Kurukshetra, April 28

Despite a subsidy of Rs 40,000 per piece, a lukewarm response for the direct seeded rice (DSR) machines has been received from 12 paddy-growing districts of the state.

The Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Department had set a target of providing 500 machines on subsidy to 12 districts for the 2023 kharif season. In all, subsidy will be provided on 30 machines each in Yamunanagar, Panipat and Sonepat; 35 in Ambala; 40 each in Sirsa, Hisar and Rohtak; 45 to Fatehabad; 50 in Karnal and Kurukshetra; and 55 in Jind and Kaithal districts.

Online applications had been invited for the machines and the last date to apply is April 30. However, according to sources, just 235 applications have been received till Thursday. To shift farmers from the traditional transplantation method, the department this year has a target to cover 2 lakh acre under the DSR technique.

In a letter to the Deputy Directors of Agriculture (DDAs) of 12 targeted districts, the department has expressed concern over the less applications received for machines as it may affect the targets set for the area to be covered under the DSR too. It has now asked the DDAs to create awareness among farmers.

An official said, “A DSR machine costs Rs 80,000 to over Rs 1 lakh and farmers are given Rs 40,000 subsidy (Rs 25,000 state’s share and Rs 15,000 Centre’s). For the state’s share, a budget of Rs 1.25 crore has been allocated for the machines.”

Bharatiya Kisan Union (Charuni) spokesman Rakesh Bains said. “When the farmers are not satisfied with the results of the DSR technique due to the issue of weeds and yield, then why will they buy the machines? There is a need to control the weeds and also increase the incentive from Rs 4,000 to 10,000 per acre for adopting the DSR technique.”

Rajesh Verma, Assistant Agriculture Engineer, Kurukshetra, said “Weed management can help control the wild growth. The farmers’ reluctance to adopt newer techniques is a reason behind the tepid response to the DSR machines. But over the years, the farmers have gradually started shifting to the new technique and we are hopeful that the area under the DSR will increase this year.”

DDA Dr Pradeep Meel said, “Farmers are being motivated to increase the area under the DSR and to apply for the machine as it will help them in transplantation. Efforts are being made to achieve both the targets. The date to apply for the machines is expected to be extended.”