Despite tall claims by MC, Jagadhri roads in poor state

Despite tall claims by MC, Jagadhri roads in poor state

The condition of the roads is pathetic in Sector 17 of Jagadhri. Tribune photo

Tribune News Service

Shiv Kumar Sharma

Yamunanagar, January 27

Despite tall claims by the Municipal Corporation authorities of Yamunanagar-Jagadhri (MCYJ), the condition of several roads is poor in Sector 17 of Haryana Shahri Vikas Pradhikaran in Jagadhri city.

Construct roads as per guidelines

The MCYJ authorities should dismantle the interlocking tile roads, constructed earlier against guidelines and construct these again as per guidelines. — Satpal Kaushik, Resident

Potholes leading to mishaps

Besides developing numerous potholes, several roads are so badly damaged that these are leading to accidents. — Vijay Kumar, Resident

Work on stretches in full swing

Many roads in this sector have been constructed or repaired. The construction work of the remaining roads is now going on in full swing. — LC Chauhan, Executive Engineer, MCYJ

The condition of the roads is so pathetic that it is difficult for commuters to commute. Residents of the sector said the MCYJ authorities had constructed and repaired several roads of this sector in the past months, but many roads were still to be built or repaired as their condition was bad.

They said the roads dotted with potholes were causing inconvenience to commuters and residents. “Besides developing numerous potholes, several roads are so badly damaged that these are leading to accidents,” said Vijay Kumar, a resident of the sector. He said the MCYJ authorities should repair such roads at the earliest. Satpal Kaushik, another resident of this sector, said the construction and repair work of the roads was going on at a very slow pace .

“Roads in this sector should be repaired at a fast pace so that people do not suffer,” said Satpal Kaushik.

He said the MCYJ authorities had started constructing interlocking tile roads in this sector last year, but they were being constructed in contravention of the guidelines issued by the Director of the Urban Local Bodies, Haryana.

He added that the Urban Estate Welfare Association of Sector 17 filed a civil suit at a court in Jagadhri in this connection and the court of Rajat Verma, Civil Judge (Junior Division), in a decision on August 27, 2021 asked the Municipal Corporation authorities of Yamunanagar-Jagadhri authorities to construct the roads only by taking adequate measures so that the roads were not at a higher level than the houses of the people. “Now, roads are being built by using interlocking tiles as per the guidelines. But, the MCYJ authorities should dismantle the interlocking tile roads, which were constructed earlier in contravention of the guidelines and construct them again ,” said Satpal Kaushik.

He further said strict action should also be taken against officials and officers, who were responsible for the construction of those roads in contravention of the guidelines.

LC Chauhan, Executive Engineer of the MCYJ, said the construction work of roads using interlocking tiles was stopped in this sector due to a court case. “Many roads in this sector have been constructed or repaired. The construction work of the remaining roads is now going on in full swing,” said Chauhan.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Entertainment

Absconding for nine months, late Sushant Singh Rajput's neighbour finally arrested

2
Punjab

Punjabi singer Gippy Grewal barred from entering Pakistan via Wagah border: Report

3
Entertainment

Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s new bungalow in Mumbai is a replica of his house in Uttar Pradesh village; see photo

4
Delhi

Avoid 'unreal' photographs of Bhagat Singh in offices, scholar tells Arvind Kejriwal

5
Nation

India voted against Palestine at UN after Pegasus deal: Report

6
Punjab

Navjot Sidhu targeted, day after Rahul Gandhi visit

7
Punjab

Punjab polls: Navjot Sidhu's assets worth Rs 44.63 crore, including 2 high-end SUVs, watches worth Rs 44 lakh

8
World

66-year-old sperm donor 'has fathered 129 children', nine are on way; gets warning from UK authorities

9
Punjab

BJP leader Madan Mohan Mittal joins Shiromani Akali Dal

10
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala: Striking a chord with young & old

Don't Miss

View All
66-year-old sperm donor ‘has fathered 129 children’, nine are on way; gets warning from UK authorities
World

66-year-old sperm donor 'has fathered 129 children', nine are on way; gets warning from UK authorities

Officers’ choice: Phagwara favourite among ex-babus
Jalandhar

Officers' choice: Phagwara favourite among ex-babus

Keylong at -16.7°C records coldest night of season
Himachal

Himachal's Keylong at -16.7°C records coldest night of season

Jungle cat, barking deer spotted for first time at Sukhna Wildlife Sanctuary
Chandigarh

Jungle cat, barking deer spotted for first time at Sukhna Wildlife Sanctuary

Pulwama villagers send message of brotherhood
J & K

Pulwama villagers send message of brotherhood

'1 in 3 dies, should we worry’: Wuhan scientists warn of new Covid virus 'NeoCov' with high death rate, says Report
World

'1 in 3 dies, should we worry': Wuhan scientists warn of new Covid virus 'NeoCov' with high death rate and spread, says report

From ‘sleeping on roads’ to becoming manager at Microsoft, here is the story of this inspiring woman who grew up in Mumbai slums
Lifestyle

From 'sleeping on roads' to becoming manager at Microsoft, here is the story of this inspiring woman who grew up in Mumbai slums

When called ‘mad’, actor Dharmendra shuts troll up in a dignified manner. Here is the story
Nation

When called 'mad', actor Dharmendra shuts troll up in a dignified manner, fans laud his humanity. Here is the story

Top Stories

Pegasus set to rock Parl again over fresh claims

Pegasus set to rock Parl again over fresh claims

If false, rebut NYT report, demand Cong’s Kharge, BJP’s Swam...

13 weeks on, outcome of SC probe order awaited

13 weeks on, outcome of SC probe order awaited

The matter was to be listed for hearing after eight weeks

Covid cases plateauing in parts of India, but risk persists, says WHO

Covid cases plateauing in parts of India, but risk persists, says WHO

‘No country is out of the woods yet’

Punjab set for multi-cornered fight, Sidhu, Mann file nominations

Punjab set for multi-cornered fight, Sidhu, Mann file nominations

Ex-IPS officer replaces Olympian Ajit Pal in Nakodar

List of eight candidates still pending, Cong names poll observers for Punjab

List of eight candidates still pending, Congress names poll observers for Punjab

Cities

View All

Bikram Singh Majithia no threat in Amritsar East: Navjot Kaur Sidhu

Bikram Singh Majithia no threat in Amritsar East: Navjot Kaur Sidhu

Both Navjot Sidhu, Bikram Majithia undeserving candidates: AAP

Loan trouble for Congress' Khadoor Sahib nominee Ramanjeet Singh Sikki

Congress heavyweight Om Prakash Soni, wife's wealth graph rises manifold

Shifting of dump, revival of BRTS no more poll issues

Manpreet Singh Badal, Pargat Singh file nomination papers

Manpreet Singh Badal, Pargat Singh file nomination papers

CHB finds no takers for leasehold properties

Chandigarh Housing Board finds no takers for leasehold properties

Chandigarh sees 3 deaths, 321 new Covid cases

Jungle cat, barking deer spotted for first time at Sukhna Wildlife Sanctuary

Cremation of Covid victims: Probe indicts 6 of Panchkula MC for embezzlement

Four die of Covid, 399 taken ill in Chandigarh

PM Narendra Modi: Youth key to self-reliant nation

PM Narendra Modi: Youth key to self-reliant nation

Delhi records 4,044 Covid cases, 25 deaths; positivity rate down to 8.6 pc

Avoid 'unreal' photographs of Bhagat Singh in offices, scholar tells Arvind Kejriwal

Gym owners take out protest march, demand fitness centres be allowed to reopen

DU issues notification to discontinue M.Phil from next academic session

After spending 78 days in jail, Sukhpal Khaira reaches Bholath today

After spending 78 days in jail, Sukhpal Khaira reaches Bholath today

Jalandhar: Not a fair deal, say Mahila Cong members

Jalandhar Cantt SAD candidate Jagbir Brar to release his own manifesto

Kejriwal's diktat: Only locals to lead campaign

Day 3: Wadala, Balwinder, Balkar among 12 file papers from Jalandhar district

Seven deaths, 467 fresh cases in Ludhiana district

Seven deaths, 467 fresh cases in Ludhiana district

Ludhiana: Central agencies join hands with cops to ensure drugs, liquor-free elections

Man's death: Murder case registered after week

25 candidates file nominations in Ludhiana

Punjab polls: First-time voters say no to freebies