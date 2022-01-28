Despite tall claims by MC, Jagadhri roads in poor state

Tribune News Service

Shiv Kumar Sharma

Yamunanagar, January 27

Despite tall claims by the Municipal Corporation authorities of Yamunanagar-Jagadhri (MCYJ), the condition of several roads is poor in Sector 17 of Haryana Shahri Vikas Pradhikaran in Jagadhri city.

The condition of the roads is so pathetic that it is difficult for commuters to commute. Residents of the sector said the MCYJ authorities had constructed and repaired several roads of this sector in the past months, but many roads were still to be built or repaired as their condition was bad.

They said the roads dotted with potholes were causing inconvenience to commuters and residents. “Besides developing numerous potholes, several roads are so badly damaged that these are leading to accidents,” said Vijay Kumar, a resident of the sector. He said the MCYJ authorities should repair such roads at the earliest. Satpal Kaushik, another resident of this sector, said the construction and repair work of the roads was going on at a very slow pace .

“Roads in this sector should be repaired at a fast pace so that people do not suffer,” said Satpal Kaushik.

He said the MCYJ authorities had started constructing interlocking tile roads in this sector last year, but they were being constructed in contravention of the guidelines issued by the Director of the Urban Local Bodies, Haryana.

He added that the Urban Estate Welfare Association of Sector 17 filed a civil suit at a court in Jagadhri in this connection and the court of Rajat Verma, Civil Judge (Junior Division), in a decision on August 27, 2021 asked the Municipal Corporation authorities of Yamunanagar-Jagadhri authorities to construct the roads only by taking adequate measures so that the roads were not at a higher level than the houses of the people. “Now, roads are being built by using interlocking tiles as per the guidelines. But, the MCYJ authorities should dismantle the interlocking tile roads, which were constructed earlier in contravention of the guidelines and construct them again ,” said Satpal Kaushik.

He further said strict action should also be taken against officials and officers, who were responsible for the construction of those roads in contravention of the guidelines.

LC Chauhan, Executive Engineer of the MCYJ, said the construction work of roads using interlocking tiles was stopped in this sector due to a court case. “Many roads in this sector have been constructed or repaired. The construction work of the remaining roads is now going on in full swing,” said Chauhan.