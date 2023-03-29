Despite untimely rain, hope to meet wheat production target: Agri experts

Tribune News Service

Parveen Arora

Karnal, March 28

Despite unfavourable conditions, scientists are hopeful that the country will achieve its target of 112MT wheat production this year if an ideal temperature persists the next 14 days.

After a survey conducted in five states — Haryana, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh — with the help of state agriculture department, krishi vigyan kendras (KVKs) and other institutions, scientists of the Indian Institute of Wheat and Barley Research (IIWBR), Karnal, concluded that rainfall along with thunderstorm and hailstorm would have no major impact on the yield. Instead, inclement weather has given more time for the grains to mature and this, say scientists, would boost yield.

“After the rainfall that lashed the region last week, a total of 11 teams, including six of IIWBR and five of the Agriculture Department, KVKs and All India Coordinated Research Project (AICRP) on Wheat and Barley, reviewed fields in five states and assessed the situation. We have submitted our report to the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) and the Department of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare, which indicates 0.5 per cent gain in terms of grain yield. We expect one per cent loss but 1.5 per cent benefits to wheat crops due to favourable climatic conditions in the coming days,” said Dr Gyanendra Singh, director, ICAR-IIWBR.

A majority of farmers in the region have sown the DBW-303, DBW-187, DBW-327 and DBW-332 varieties, which are either early- or timely-sown.

Being climate-resilient, these varieties have better tolerance mechanisms. Farmers should wait for the proper stage of maturity before harvesting, added Singh. The scientists also issued an advisory for farmers, keeping in view future climatic conditions. “If the climatic conditions are favourable, farmers would be advised to wait for the proper stage of maturity of grain before the harvest, and if the conditions are unfavourable, waterlogging must be avoided in the fields,” said Singh.