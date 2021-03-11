Faridabad: Detailed project report of first international-level bus stand submitted

Tribune News Service

Faridabad, April 21

The detailed project report (DPR) of the first international-level bus stand in the state has been prepared and submitted for approval. With a budget of Rs. 1,000 crore, the project aims to replace the existing general bus stand here.

State-of-the-art facilities The terminus, with a budget of Rs 1000 crore, will have all facilities like air-conditioned waiting rooms, washrooms, food court, shopping mall and ATM facility, washrooms, besides the online and offline ticket booking facility. Mool Chand Sharma, Transport Minister

“Situated in Ballabgarh here and identified as Raja Nahar Singh Bus stand, this property of the state Transport Department will come up to make it a world-class bus terminus with all state-of-the-art facilities for passengers, who will be able to avail the inter-state transport facilities,” claimed officials of the department concerned.

The construction will be done by the State Police Housing Corporation, a wing of the Haryana Police. Subhash Verma, Executive Engineer, Police Housing Corporation, said being a mega project, it would be carried out in four phases spread over four years. He said as the DPR had been submitted for the final approval of the state government and the budget estimate of the first phase of the project was around Rs. 200 crore. The work was expected to begin as soon as the approval was accorded, he added.

Claiming that it would usher in a new era in the sector in the state, Mool Chand Sharma, Transport Minister, said the bus terminus would be located on 25 acres, owned by the department. It would be the second bus stand in the state, which would be built on the build-operate-transfer (BOT) basis. The first bus stand under the BOT project, worth about Rs. 140 crore, was under construction in the NIT zone here.

While this project was announced initially a year ago, the Haryana Roadways Workers Union had opposed it and described it as part of the privatisation policy of the government. Ramashray Prasad Yadav, president of the district unit of the Haryana Roadways Workers Union, said instead of improving the Roadways’ bus service, the government was focusing on privatisation.