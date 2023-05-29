 Detention, house arrest bolt from blue for khap and farm leaders : The Tribune India

Detention, house arrest bolt from blue for khap and farm leaders

Cops kept tabs on their movement, location for days

Detention, house arrest bolt from blue for khap and farm leaders

Dhankar Khap leader Om Prakash Dhankar under house arrest at his native Dhakla village in Jhajjar on Sunday.



Tribune News Service

Rohtak, May 28

The detention and house arrest by the police across the state came as a bolt from the blue for leaders of khap panchayats and farm organisation as they had no idea that the police might detain them in the wee hours today before they proceeded to Delhi for attending the proposed “Women Mahapanchayat” in front of the new building of Parliament in Delhi on Sunday.

Kisan Sabha leader Preet Singh in police custody at Rohtak.

“We actively participated in the farmers’ protest against three agriculture laws for over 13 months in 2020-21, but the police never ever arrested us from house, hence no khap leader was expecting such sort of action from the police. We would have moved to Delhi yesterday before today had we got any input about it,” said Balwant Singh Numbardar, president, Phogat Khap, adding that they were hoping for their detention on the Tikri border and other points in Delhi.

He said cops came to his house in Charkhi Dadri around 6 am today when he was planning to leave for Delhi. The cops arrested him and took him to the CIA police station, from where he was released in the afternoon. “The wrestlers’ protest will now emerge stronger as people will not tolerate such sort of atrocities,” he added.

Sources claimed that the police had started preparing a list of such khap and farm leaders ever since the Sarv Khap Panchayat announced “Women Mahapanchayat” in Delhi during its meeting in Meham on May 21.

“A close tab was being kept on the movement and location of such leaders on a daily basis so that the police in their district concerned did not have to face any inconvenience to detain them on Sunday morning. The plan was completely kept secret and it was executed in a well-planned manner, following which khap and farm leaders could not go even out of their districts,” claimed the sources.

Om Prakash Dhankar, coordinator, Sarv Khap Panchayat, told The Tribune that he was kept under house arrest at Dhakla village (Jhajjar) for over eight hours. “It was quite obvious that the police would not let us reach near the new building of Parliament in Delhi following the PM’s function today, but we never ever thought about the house arrest. The police action completely ruined our plan to reach Delhi,” he added.

Preet Singh, district president, All India Kisan Sabha, who hails from Bhambheva village (Jhajjar), was staying at his office in Rohtak in view of the Women Panchayat when the cops came there early in the morning and took him to the Civil Lines police station. “The cops might have found my location through my cell phone,” he added.

Meanwhile, farmers and khap leaders, who were trying to reach the dharna at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi to participate in the wrestlers’ march to Parliament, were detained by the police in Hisar and Jind districts today. Police teams reached the residences of prominent farm leader in the morning and detained them in their houses to prevent them from going to Delhi.

Farm leader Shamsher Nambardar was taken into custody by the police this morning from his village Ladwa when he left home to go to Delhi. In Khedar, woman activist Reman Nain was placed under house arrest by the police. Vikas Dhanda, district president of the Bharatiya Kisan Union, was also arrested at 6 am.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Haryana

Protesting wrestlers detained for violation of law and order, police clears protest site at Jantar Mantar

2
Nation

PM Modi inaugurates New Parliament amid Opposition boycott

3
Punjab

Mild tremors in parts of Punjab, Haryana as 5.2 magnitude quake hits Afghanistan

4
Trending

Shah Rukh Khan shares moving video of new Parliament building with 'Swades' touch; look how PM Modi reacts

5
Diaspora

Sikhs in Canada allowed to ride motorcycles without helmets for special events

6
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala’s first barsi: ‘Paath’ held at the murder spot in Jawaharke village, mother Charan Kaur participates

7
Nation

'Coronation over, arrogant king is crushing voice of people': Rahul on police detaining wrestlers

8
Delhi

Wrestlers’ protest: Farmers led by Rakesh Tikait stage sit-in after being prevented entry, Ghazipur border closed

9
Jalandhar

'Kachha-baniyan' gang scare in Jalandhar

10
Features

Why doctors are quitting Haryana government jobs?

Don't Miss

View All
Sikhs in Canada allowed to ride motorcycles without helmets for special events
Diaspora

Sikhs in Canada allowed to ride motorcycles without helmets for special events

Pictures: Police deployed in Haryana to 'prevent' protesters from reaching Delhi to support wrestlers
Haryana

Protesting wrestlers detained for violation of law and order, police clears protest site at Jantar Mantar

Green concern, NGT says Kufri being weighed down by horses
Himachal

Green concern, NGT says Kufri being weighed down by horses

Thousands of fish found dead in Dal Lake in Srinagar
J & K

Thousands of fish found dead in Dal Lake in Srinagar

At Golden Temple entrance, big digital screen to guide visitors on dos, don’ts
Punjab

At Golden Temple entrance, big digital screen to guide visitors on dos, don'ts

One year gone, still waiting for justice, says Moosewala’s mother
Punjab

One year gone, still waiting for justice, says Sidhu Moosewala's mother

Princess Sophia Duleep Singh’s UK home gets Blue Plaque honour
Punjab

Princess Sophia Duleep Singh's UK home gets Blue Plaque honour

Video: Passenger opens emergency exit door during South Korean flight, plane lands safely
World

Video: Passenger opens emergency exit door during South Korean flight, plane lands safely

Top News

Will herald dawn of self-reliant India: PM opens new Parl House amid Oppn boycott

Will herald dawn of self-reliant India: PM opens new Parl House amid Oppn boycott

Grand ceremony begins in morning with havan, multi-faith pra...

Protesting wrestlers detained, Jantar Mantar stir site cleared

Protesting wrestlers detained, Jantar Mantar stir site cleared

Delhi cops file FIR | Arrogant king crushing people’s voice:...

First signs of integration, Army officers cross-posted to IAF, Navy missile units

First signs of integration, Army officers cross-posted to IAF, Navy missile units

EAM: Complicated challenge from China, India ensuring LAC status quo not changed

EAM: Complicated challenge from China, India ensuring LAC status quo not changed

ISRO all set to launch navigation satellite today

ISRO all set to launch navigation satellite today


Cities

View All

Cops crack down on traffic rule violators

Cops crack down on traffic rule violators

MC starts work on establishing bio-CNG plant at Bhagtanwala

Defying odds, 15 differently-abled students shine

12-year-old delivers child in Phagwara Civil Hospital; investigation on

Proud moment for families

Students’ deportation: MP writes to Canadian minister

Students’ deportation: MP writes to Canadian minister

Draft policy focuses on inclusive education for special children

Draft policy focuses on inclusive education for special children

3 members of Jassi gang nabbed

Excise Dept raids bars in Mohali district

Three days left, 50% yet to pay property tax

Civic body mulls tree census, writes to Dehradun institute

NGT talks tough on ‘illegal’ dyeing units in Delhi

NGT talks tough on ‘illegal’ dyeing units in Delhi

Delhi High Court sentences 2 PWD officials to jail for contempt

Arvind Kejriwal meets ex-minister Satyendar Jain in hospital

Girl student alleges rape by tutor; cops launch manhunt

‘Kachha-baniyan’ gang scare in Jalandhar

'Kachha-baniyan' gang scare in Jalandhar

2 nabbed after telcos' complaints over SIM fraud in Jalandhar

Son of auto driver gets 98% in PSEB Class X exams

Bar up in arms against Shahkot SDM

12-year-old delivers baby; probe on

Wheat season ends, procurement up 18% than last year in Ludhiana district

Wheat season ends, procurement up 18% than last year in Ludhiana district

Inter-state arms supplier nabbed in Ludhiana, 5 weapons seized

2 booked for running illegal IELTS centres

Two land in police net with opium, illcit liquor

Assessment of sewer system by independent experts sought

Rain leaves areas of city waterlogged

Rain leaves areas of city waterlogged

700 awarded degrees at SGGS varsity

ASHA workers’ union protests against govt

Man slips while boarding train, dies on spot