Develop scientific temper, Haryana Governor tells youth

Tribune News Service

Kurukshetra, January 12

Haryana Governor and Chancellor of Kurukshetra University Bandaru Dattatreya said there was a lot to learn, particularly for the youth of the nation, from Swami Vivekananda, who impressively articulated Indian cultural ethos, humanism and brotherhood, and advocated the use of scientific temper to shed the darkness of superstitions.

While speaking as the chief guest at the National Youth Day programme at KU, to mark the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda, the governor said, “We remember Swami Vivekananda as a social reformer and spiritual figure who made Indian spirituality and ancient Vedic wisdom a globally renowned phenomenon.”

The governor inaugurated an exhibition on the life of Swami Vivekananda at the KU crush hall. He also gave away certificates to students who won in various sports, cultural and science competitions held in 2022. A cultural programme was also presented by the university students.

KU Vice Chancellor Prof Som Nath Sachdeva in his address said that KU is the only university in India to implement the National Education Policy-2020 in its true spirit last year, and it has made a mark in research and innovation, filing 53 patents in 2022.

