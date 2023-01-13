Develop scientific temper, Haryana Governor tells youth

Kurukshetra, January 12
Haryana Governor and Chancellor of Kurukshetra University Bandaru Dattatreya said there was a lot to learn, particularly for the youth of the nation, from Swami Vivekananda, who impressively articulated Indian cultural ethos, humanism and brotherhood, and advocated the use of scientific temper to shed the darkness of superstitions.
While speaking as the chief guest at the National Youth Day programme at KU, to mark the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda, the governor said, “We remember Swami Vivekananda as a social reformer and spiritual figure who made Indian spirituality and ancient Vedic wisdom a globally renowned phenomenon.”
The governor inaugurated an exhibition on the life of Swami Vivekananda at the KU crush hall. He also gave away certificates to students who won in various sports, cultural and science competitions held in 2022. A cultural programme was also presented by the university students.
KU Vice Chancellor Prof Som Nath Sachdeva in his address said that KU is the only university in India to implement the National Education Policy-2020 in its true spirit last year, and it has made a mark in research and innovation, filing 53 patents in 2022.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Congress govt restores old pension scheme in Himachal Pradesh
Himachal becomes third Congress-ruled state to restore OPS a...
11 Delhi cops suspended for negligence over death of woman dragged by car
Home ministry tells Delhi Police to slap murder charges base...
ISRO report shows entire Joshimath may sink; town sank by 5.4 cm in last 12 days
The satellite images show that the Joshimath-Auli road is al...
Centre proposes to amend law to deal with hate speech, SC says parliament's call
The Bench disapproved of the manner in which TV channels con...