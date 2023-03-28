Develop separate dashboard for all HSVP properties: CM

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 27

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar here today directed officials of the Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) to develop a separate dashboard for all properties of the HSVP on which all information like location of property, name of the owner etc would be registered.

He also issued directions that the entire record of the HSVP, including the documents of the properties, should be digitised.

The CM, who is also the Chairman of the HSVP, was presiding over the 125th meeting of the organisation here.

At the meeting, giving ex-post facto approval for the construction of a multi-storeyed car parking and commercial complex being constructed by Faridabad Smart City Limited on about 4,000 sq m land of the HSVP in Sector18-A of Faridabad, the CM said in place of this land, the HSVP should get the same amount of land transferred from the Municipal Corporation, Faridabad, or Faridabad Smart City.

Post facto approval was also given at the meeting for the issuance of the allotment letters of the ownership rights to 131 shopkeepers and Antyodaya Market being constructed in place of the rehri market after the incident of fire at the rehri market of Sector 9, Panchkula. Apart from this, pucca shops will be set up as Antyodaya Market in place of the rehri markets in Sectors 7, 11 and 17 of Panchkula.

The CM said pucca shops should be made in the cities where rehri markets were functioning. At this, Chief Administrator, HSVP, Ajit Balaji Joshi, said that there was proposal to set up Antyodaya Market in place of rehri markets in Gurugram, Faridabad and Karnal.

Khattar instructed the officials to constitute a committee to prepare a list of the cities where buildings or any other type of construction or activity had been done on the HSVP’s land or on the land of other departments.

The CM said on the lines of the scheme for setting up cooperative group housing societies for MLAs, employees, journalists and lawyers in Panchkula, permission could be given to set up cooperative group housing societies for former MLAs as well.