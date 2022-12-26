Developer fails to get green approval for Gurugram project, served closure notice

Tribune News Service

Sumedha Sharma

Gurugram, December 25

The Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB) has served a closure notice on a builder for allegedly violating environmental norms during the construction of a 200-acre housing project here.

The developer, Malibu Estate Private Limited, is constructing the project, Malibu Town, on the Sohna road. It has a pollution index score of 60 and is in the “red” category. The society is inhabited by 2,200 families.

The developer obtained neither consent to establish or operate the project from HSPCB nor clearance under the provision of the environment impact assessment notification. As per an investigation conducted in 2020, it was also found guilty of discharging untreated sewage in the HUDA/ GMDA piplelines. Samples were taken from the sewage treatment plant, rainwater harvesting plant, underground water tank and sewerage line going directly to the HUDA/GMDA sewer, and the pollutants were found exceeding the prescribed limits of HSPCB.

“The developer has violated environmental norms at different stages and has failed to rectify them. Till the issue is resolved, the project would remain under closure, and the developer would be barred from any further developments. The department is reviewing all projects in the region, and those found lacking any such clearances and permissions will share the same fate,” said Kuldeep Singh, regional officer, HSPCB.

The Board has also directed the Town & Country Planning Department to take necessary action to stop further construction activities related to the project till the project proponent obtains relevant clearances and consent from HSPCB.

The revenue authorities have also been instructed to not register sale deed of any plot/flat/house/shop related to this project. The Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (DHBVN) would not allow any new electrical connection for this project or any of its components with immediate effect.

Though no official statement was released by the developer, sources claimed they requested resampling of sewage. The order also highlighted litigated complaints pertaining to the alleged misuse of community sites.

Pollutants in excess