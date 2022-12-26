 Developer fails to get green approval for Gurugram project, served closure notice : The Tribune India

Developer fails to get green approval for Gurugram project, served closure notice

Developer fails to get green approval for Gurugram project, served closure notice

The Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB) has served a closure notice on a builder for allegedly violating environmental norms during the construction of a 200-acre housing project here.



Tribune News Service

Sumedha Sharma

Gurugram, December 25

The Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB) has served a closure notice on a builder for allegedly violating environmental norms during the construction of a 200-acre housing project here.

Eco norms violated

The developer has violated environmental norms at different stages and has failed to rectify them. Till the issue is resolved, the project would remain under closure, and the developer would be barred from any further developments. Kuldeep Singh, Regional Officer, HSPCB

The developer, Malibu Estate Private Limited, is constructing the project, Malibu Town, on the Sohna road. It has a pollution index score of 60 and is in the “red” category. The society is inhabited by 2,200 families.

The developer obtained neither consent to establish or operate the project from HSPCB nor clearance under the provision of the environment impact assessment notification. As per an investigation conducted in 2020, it was also found guilty of discharging untreated sewage in the HUDA/ GMDA piplelines. Samples were taken from the sewage treatment plant, rainwater harvesting plant, underground water tank and sewerage line going directly to the HUDA/GMDA sewer, and the pollutants were found exceeding the prescribed limits of HSPCB.

“The developer has violated environmental norms at different stages and has failed to rectify them. Till the issue is resolved, the project would remain under closure, and the developer would be barred from any further developments. The department is reviewing all projects in the region, and those found lacking any such clearances and permissions will share the same fate,” said Kuldeep Singh, regional officer, HSPCB.

The Board has also directed the Town & Country Planning Department to take necessary action to stop further construction activities related to the project till the project proponent obtains relevant clearances and consent from HSPCB.

The revenue authorities have also been instructed to not register sale deed of any plot/flat/house/shop related to this project. The Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (DHBVN) would not allow any new electrical connection for this project or any of its components with immediate effect.

Though no official statement was released by the developer, sources claimed they requested resampling of sewage. The order also highlighted litigated complaints pertaining to the alleged misuse of community sites.

Pollutants in excess

  • The builder obtained neither the consent to establish or operate the project from the HSPCB nor clearance under the provision of the environment impact assessment notification
  • As per an investigation conducted in 2020, the project was also discharging untreated sewage in the HUDA/GMDA piplelines
  • Various pollutants were found in excess quantity in the samples taken from the STP, rainwater harvesting plant, underground water tank and sewers joining the GMDA sewerage

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Entertainment

Sheezan Khan tells police broke up with Tunisha Sharma after Shraddha Walkar murder case

2
Punjab

Sikh man from Amritsar among 4 dead in Canada bus accident: Report

3
Punjab

Cold to severe cold reported in Punjab, Haryana; Chandigarh among coldest in North India, IMD releases list

4
Delhi

'Concocted narratives' were taught in name of history: PM Modi at Veer Bal Diwas event

5
FIFA 2022

‘French didn’t mention this’: Referee responds in unique manner to criticism over Messi’s goal in FIFA World Cup Final

6
Nation

It's 'snowing' in Rajasthan's Mount Abu; Churu records lowest temperature of season at zero degree Celsius: IMD

7
Nation

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman admitted to AIIMS

8
Business

Videocon founder Venugopal Dhoot arrested in ICICI Bank loan fraud case

9
Brand Connect

Keto Fantastic ACV Gummies | Kelly Clarkson Keto Gummies [Shocking Scam] Trimax Keto Gummies | Trufit Keto Gummies, Fake Or Legitimate?

10
World

UKrainian President Zelenskyy calls PM Modi, seeks Indian mediation for peace with Russia

Don't Miss

View All
Year that made Messi
Features Looking back 2022

Year that made Messi the greatest !

Ending the war no one’s winning or losing: 10 months of Russia-Ukraine conflict
Features Looking back 2022

Ending the war no one’s winning or losing: 10 months of Russia-Ukraine conflict

Despair to hope: Despite China-driven Covid surge, WHO says we’re in a better place
Features Looking back 2022

Despair to hope: Despite China-driven Covid surge, WHO says we’re in a better place

Water heaters, desi-ghee pinnis for Zira agitators to tackle chill
Punjab

Water heaters, desi-ghee pinnis for Zira agitators to tackle chill

Italian strawberries to be grown under hydroponics project in Rohtak village
Haryana

Italian strawberries to be grown under hydroponics project in Rohtak village

Haryana students to wake up at crack of dawn, courtesy shrine mikes
Haryana

Haryana students to wake up at crack of dawn, courtesy shrine mikes

150 more cops to guard singer’s family
Pollywood

Sidhu Moosewala killing: 150 more cops to guard singer's family

National park turns haven for endangered species
Himachal

Kullu's Great Himalayan National Park turns haven for endangered species

Top News

‘Counting on India to broker peace with Russia’, Volodymyr Zelenskyy in phone call to PM Modi

'Counting on India to broker peace with Russia', Volodymyr Zelenskyy in phone call to PM Modi

Covid mock drill at hospitals today

Covid mock drill at hospitals today

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya cautions against inf...

Unfunded OPS tax on future generations: EAC member

Unfunded old pension scheme tax on future generations: EAC member

Western New York death toll rises to 28 from cold, storm chaos

Western New York death toll rises to 28 from cold, storm chaos

The rest of the United States also is reeling from the feroc...

‘Sushant Singh Rajput didn’t die by suicide, I saw fracture marks’, claims man who performed autopsy

‘Sushant Singh Rajput didn’t die by suicide, I saw fracture marks’, claims man who performed autopsy

Roopkumar Shah retired from service last month from Cooper H...


Cities

View All

Woman, paramour held for murdering husband

Woman, paramour held for murdering husband

Farmers’ protest outside DC office completes one month

Spurious drugs: Punjab drug trail ends in Uttarakhand; unit sealed

Biting cold, dense fog force residents to stay indoors; help pours in for homeless

Amritsar: Another drone shot down

Prompt doles by Chandigarh, ~48.36L given to 92 e-vehicle buyers

Prompt doles by Chandigarh, Rs 48.36L given to 92 e-vehicle buyers

No respite from fog in Chandigarh, Punjab, Haryana for 48 hours

‘0001’ goes for Rs 15.2L; RLA rakes in Rs 1.81 cr

Despite action by UT civic body, BSNL cables dangle from trees

Club workers attacked by miscreants, one hurt

India needs to break free from narrow views of past to achieve heights of success: PM Modi at ‘Veer Bal Diwas’ event

'Concocted narratives' were taught in name of history: PM Modi at Veer Bal Diwas event

Mother Dairy to hike milk prices by Rs 2/litre in Delhi-NCR from Tuesday

AAP candidates for MCD mayor, deputy mayor submit nominations

20 cars gutted in arson incident at west Delhi multi-storey parking lot

Rahul Gandhi visits memorials of Mahatma Gandhi, Vajpayee, other former prime ministers

Woman absconding in extortion case nabbed

Woman absconding in extortion case nabbed

Dense fog, chill throw life out of gear in Jalandhar

Surya Enclave Extension allottees meet Jalandhar Improvement Trust chairman, EO

Lovely Professional University’s bhangra team brings laurels

Music kept us alive during distressing pandemic times, say veena maestros

Police crack down on drinking in public places

Police crack down on drinking in public places

30 encroachments removed

Pungrain inspector nabbed for accepting Rs 1.5 lakh bribe

NGT gives joint committee 15 more days to submit report

Man held with Chinese string

‘Zero bill’ beneficiaries touch 90%; power demand increases

'Zero bill' beneficiaries in Punjab touch 90%; power demand increases

Civic body surpasses target, collects Rs 17-cr property tax

DC orders digitisation of old revenue records

National Consumer Day celebrated

Novel tribute: Taking dip in ice-cold water