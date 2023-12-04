Developer issued notice after residents complain of faulty lifts

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, December 3

Keeping in view complaints filed by residents of Shobha International City — a residential society in Sector 108 here — regarding the malfunctioning lifts in the buildings, the Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (DHBVN) has served a show-cause notice to its developer, Shobha Limited.

The developer has been granted a week’s period to provide a response, failing which they would be penalised.

The society has eight towers and is home to around 600 residents. The residents approached DHBVN MD Amit Khatri to highlight the poor condition of the lifts.

They also highlighted the irregular power supply in the society, adding to the problem of faulty lifts.

Besides, the lifts are neither equipped with fans, nor are any phone numbers provided in them to deal with emergencies. The lift lobbies do not have adequate lighting, say residents. “The conditions of the lifts is such that we fear that they could fall down,” said a resident.

Acting on the residents’ complaints, Khatri directed officials to conduct an inspection, following which a team, led by Electrical Inspectorate XEN YS Gulia, took stock of the situation. The team examined the lifts of B1 and B3 towers and spoke to the residents, following which the notice was issued to the condominium’s developer.

“The intercom display does not work properly. Around 320 families living in the seven towers are scared to use the lifts. We have been complaining about the problem for 18 months, but no action has been taken in this regard. Children and senior citizens are often stuck and frightened to even step down from their flats due to the fear of lifts,” the residents alleged.

“We have taken note of the residents’ complaint, and the builder has been given a week to reply to the notice,” said XEN Gulia.

