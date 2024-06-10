Development projects set to gain pace at tirthas in Kurukshetra

Tribune News Service

Nitish Sharma

Kurukshetra, June 9

With the lifting of the model code of conduct, the development and beautification projects at various tirthas, which were pending due to the tendering process, are expected to gather pace now.

As per the Kurukshetra Development Board, projects related to Brahma Sarovar, Srikrishna Museum and Jyotisar were pending for the want of floating of tenders. Besides the tenders, some inaugurations, including a musical fountain show at Brahma Sarovar, dynamic lighting of Sarasvati Dwar at Pehowa, and a souvenir shop at Srikrishna Museum were also pending.

Honorary secretary of Kurukshetra Development Board Upender Singhal, said, “A number of projects related to various tirthas and the museum are in the pipeline, but due to the model code of conduct, the tenders were yet to be floated. The board is working on the expansion plan for the Srikrishna Museum and a tender for hiring the theme consultant will be floated soon. Tenders related to new signages giving details about the major points at Brahma Sarovar, grills, and beautification, including installation of fountains on both sides of the road leading to Purushottam Pura Bagh and horticulture are to be floated.”

“Similarly, a new lounge is to be constructed at Jyotisar Tirtha. The road is to be widened and the entry and lighting are to be improved, for which tenders will be floated. The board had also planned to introduce buses to provide tour facilities to the devotees and visitors to increase religious tourism and make people aware of the historic and religious values of the tirthas. A tender to hire a bus will be floated now, and after checking the response, more buses will be introduced,” he added.

The honorary secretary said to increase the evening attraction at Brahma Sarovar, a musical fountain show in front of the Aarti Sthala will be inaugurated soon. Before the evening aarti, there will be a 20-minute show every evening, and it will help in maintaining the tourist footfall in the evening as well. New dynamic lights have been installed at Sarasvati Dwar in Pehowa and it will be inaugurated soon.

Madan Mohan Chhabra, chairman of 48-kos Tirtha Monitoring Committee, said “Renovations at nearly 30 tirthas are to be done under the 48-kos spread across Kurukshetra, Karnal, Kaithal, Jind and Panipat, for which tenders will be floated soon. New ghats, toilet blocks, sitting areas, parking, entry points and other work are to be done at the tirthas.

