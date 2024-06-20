Development work on cards in twin cities

Shiv Kumar Sharma
Yamunanagar, June 19
The Municipal Corporation, Yamunanagar-Jagadhri (MC), will carry out several development projects, including construction of roads, drains, public toilets, rooms for caretakers, and installation of a high mast tower light in the Municipal Corporation areas.
These development works will be carried out in wards 9, 12, 18 and 22 of the MC.
“The MCYJ has issued tenders for works worth Rs 1.55 crore. The construction work of these projects will be started soon after the allotment of work to agencies or contractors,” said Ayush Sinha, Municipal Commissioner of the MC.
Rooms for caretakers
To maintain public toilets, the MCYJ will also build rooms for caretakers here so that they can keep these toilets clean. The MCYJ has issued tenders and development works will be started soon in this regard. — Ayush Sinha, Municipal Commissioner
According to information, the MCYJ will construct several roads in Model Colony of Ward 9, spending Rs 31.29 lakh. Additionally, a drain will be constructed near from areas neighbouring Ashok Bagga’s shop to areas surrounding Kuldeep Singh’s shop.
Apart from this, underground pipelines will be laid for a drainage system from the Arya Samaj Mandir to the Classic Creation shop, and other neighbouring areas will be covered as well.The Municipal Corporation has floated a tender to get these development works done.
The MC will construct a road near Jawahar Nagar of Ward 18 and will spend Rs 64.21 lakh on the work.
The construction of the road will provide relief to area residents and commuters as people from several colonies of the area, including Jagadhri Workshop, Farakpur and Jawahar Nagar pass through the route. The tender for this development work has also been issued.
As per available information, the MCYJ will also install a 16-metre high mast tower light near the Pansara gate (near Pansara village) in Ward 12. The MC has issued a tender of Rs 3.80 lakh for the work.
According to sources, the high mast tower will be installed here as several incidents of crime, including snatching have taken place in the area during the night. The installation of the high mast tower light will help to curb criminal activities in the area.
The MC will construct public toilets at various places in Ward 22 at a cost of Rs 56.23 lakh, with an aim to keep the city clean, beautiful and free from open-defecation.
“To maintain the toilets, the MC will also build rooms for caretakers here so that they can maintain and keep these toilets clean. The MC has issued tenders and the development work will be started soon,” said Sinha.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Tamil Nadu: 25 dead, over 60 hospitalised in Kallakurichi after consuming illicit liqour
The officials have expressed concern that the death toll may...
Won’t let China sway Dalai Lama’s successor choice: US lawmakers
Meet spiritual leader in Dharamsala, reiterate support for f...
Heart attack theory falls flat, Sirsa girl ‘killed for honour’
Father, brother confess to crime in police custody
Polluted air killed 1.69L Indian kids in 2021
Highest under-5 fatalities in country: SoGA report