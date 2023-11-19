Development works, schemes will ensure BJP’s victory in polls: Saini

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, November 18

BJP state president Nayab Singh Saini has exhorted party workers to take a pledge to form the Modi-Manohar governments for the third time in the country and in the state in the 2024 elections on the basis of the development works and public welfare schemes undertaken by the double engine governments.

Speaking at the ‘Nagrik Abhinandan Samaroh’ held by the party workers here today, he said the double engine governments had taken a number of historic decisions for the progress of the country and the state.

On the occasion, Haryana Education Minister Kanwar Pal Gujjar, Yamunanagar MLA Ghanshyam Dass Arora, district president of the party Rajesh Sapra, Mayor Madan Chauhan, former minister Karandev Kamboj, district in-charge Dhuman Singh Kirmich and other party leaders welcomed the newly appointed state president.

He said the Haryana Government was doing development and other works in a transparent manner.

“With the all-round development made by Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, the life of people has become easier and the people are getting benefits from a number of schemes at their doorstep,” said Saini.

He said the Congress leaders mislead people by making false promises.

He added that the Congress had given false slogan of eradicating poverty, but for 55 years, it did nothing for uplifting the poor people.

Haryana Education Minister Kanwarpal Gujjar said the BJP was a party of workers and the aim was not to grab power, but to serve the public through power.

