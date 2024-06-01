Devi Lal, Bansi Lal varsities unite to benefit students

Tribune News Service

Hisar, May 31

Chaudhary Devi Lal University (CDLU), Sirsa, and Chaudhary Bansi Lal University (CBLU), Bhiwani, have inked a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to establish an evaluation centre aimed at streamlining and expediting the evaluation process of UG and PG examination answer sheets. The initiative focuses on benefiting students by ensuring timely and efficient evaluation to ensure timely declaration of results.

The event, held at the Vice-Chancellor’s office in CDLU, witnessed the presence of CDLU Vice-Chancellor Ajmer Singh Malik and CBLU Vice-Chancellor Deepti Dharmani. The registrars of both universities, Dr Rajesh Kumar Bansal (CDLU) and Dr Reetu Singh, signed the MOU.

According to the MOU, the Vice-Chancellors of both universities are authorised to establish examination centres for the evaluation of answer sheets. The entire evaluation process will be coordinated through the confidential branches of both universities. The agreement aims to benefit both institutions by conserving resources and ensuring that exam results are announced within the stipulated time.

The universities will collaborate to streamline the examination system. The responsibility for the maintenance of answer sheets and the allocation of eligible teachers to the evaluation centre will lie with the faculty heads, department heads or the coordinator.

Director of Public Relations Amit Sangwan, Assistant Registrar of the Vice Chancellor’s Office Omda Lamba, and Assistant Registrar Sanjay Tiwari, were present on the occasion.

