Devi Lal’s grandson Aditya to head Haryana State Agriculture Marketing Board

Hisar, April 3

Another Chautala clan member, Aditya Devi Lal, 45, has become part of the government as he has been appointed chairperson of the Haryana State Agriculture Marketing Board (HSAMB). Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala and Power Minister Ranjit Singh are also from the same family.

Aditya, who is son of Jagdish, youngest son of late Deputy Prime Minister Devi Lal, is a known BJP face in Sirsa district and is district president of the party. He had also contested the previous Assembly elections from Dabwali on the BJP ticket, but lost to Congress’ Amit Sihag by nearly 15,000 votes.

In the BJP circles, Aditya, who used his grandfather’s name Devi Lal as his surname, is known for his proximity to Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, as he has been a vocal critic of the JJP leaders, including his cousin Ajay Singh Chautala. He had joined politics as INLD leader in his early political innings and later left the party to join the BJP in 2014.

He had also defeated his sister-in-law Kanta Chautala, wife of INLD leader Abhay Singh Chautala, in the Zila Parishad elections from Ward No. 4 in Sirsa district in 2016. It may be recalled that the JJP leadership had also taken keen interest in Dabwali Assembly segment, which is the home constituency of Ajay Singh Chautala.

While Ajay had served as MLA from Dabwali in 2009, his wife Naina Chautala had represented the segment in 2014. The JJP fielded Saravjit Singh Masitan as party candidate in 2019 Assembly poll who ended at third spot with 23,000 votes.

