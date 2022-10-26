Devotees take holy dip during partial solar eclipse in Kurukshetra

Tribune News Service

Kurukshetra, October 25

A large number of pilgrims from different walks of life reached Kurukshetra to participate in the partial solar eclipse (Surya Grahan) fair on Tuesday.

Besides Haryana, devotees from Chandigarh, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan and other states had also come to take the holy dip. The partial solar eclipse was seen here from 4.25 pm to 5.39 pm. The devotees had started reaching the Brahma Sarovar and the Sannihit Sarovar early in the morning and the numbers grew gradually till late evening. After taking the holy dip, the devotees also performed the religious rites on the banks of the Brahma Sarvoar and the Sannihit Sarovar. Besides the Pind Daan, several groups of women were seen performing kirtan in the sadariyas at the Brahma Sarovar.

Devotees from Nepal had also reached in good number to perform the religious rites. Hariram Paudel and Sheshkant Paudel from Nepal said they had come here along with 14 persons and it was their first visit to Kurukshetra. “We came to know about the solar eclipse fair, so we came here to take the holy dip and perform religious rites. It was a great experience and we want to come here again”, Hariram said.

According to the legend, Lord Krishna came from Dwarka to Kurukshetra for the solar eclipse fair in Kurukshetra. It is believed a dip in the Brahma Sarovar during a solar eclipse is equivalent to performing a thousand “Ashwamedha yajnas”.

Several social and religious organisations had arranged langar and tea for the devotees on the roads leading to the Brahma Sarovar. Telescopes were also put in place for the devotees. Kurukshetra MP Nayab Singh Saini, Thanesar MLA Subhash Sudha, Ambala MP Rattan Lal Kataria, Rajasthan’s Cabinet Minister Ramesh Chand Meena, former Haryana Deputy CM Chander Mohan and other political leaders also took the holy dip. Madan Mohan Chhabra, honorary secretary of the Kurukshetra Development Board, said, “Saints from Haridwar reached here and performed religious rituals. The next surya grahan fair will be held on August 2, 2027, then on June 1, 2030 and on May 21, 2031.”

Tight security in place

There was a heavy deployment of police force at the fair. Around 5,000 police personnel and home guards were deployed . As many as 22 nakas were set up in the outer area and 112 nakas were set up in the internal areas. Ambala Range ADGP Shrikant Jadhav was present there to monitor the security arrangements

