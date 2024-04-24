DG audits under-construction medical college, Civil Hospital, speaks to students in Bhiwani

Bhiwani, April 23
Director General of Medical Education and Research Department Dr Saket Kumar inspected the under-construction medical college being built near the police lines in Bhiwani today.
He took stock of the necessary facilities in classrooms, laboratories, lift and hostels in the newly set up campus.
Dr Kumar also inspected the upgraded Civil Hospital building on the premises of Bansi Lal General Hospital. He directed the medical officers to pay special attention to the oxygen facility and power backup here. He also checked the quality of the wiring being used in electrical fittings.
Later, the DG visited the nursing hostel and listened to the problems of the female students studying here. The students put forth several demands before the DG, including waiving off hostel fees, shifting from the old hostel building to another location and getting scholarship.
The DG agreed to the students, while admitting that the hostel building was old. He directed the officials concerned to search for another building that could be used as a hostel for the nursing students.
Deputy Commissioner Naresh Narwal, acting director of the under-construction medical college Dr Geeta and Civil Surgeon Dr Raghubir Shandilya accompanied him during the inspection.
According to the information received, the building of the newly set up medical college is near ready and is being equipped with the other required facilities now. Classes are likely to begin here from the coming session, as the college has already been allotted 100 seats.
