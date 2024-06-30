DG Mishra accorded warm send-off

Tribune News Service

Karnal, June 29

DG RC Mishra, the Haryana Police Housing Corporation managing director, was given a warm send-off by police officials at the Haryana Police Academy in Madhuban on Saturday. DG Mishra will retire on June 30 after a service of 35 years.

A farewell parade in his honour was organised where he took the salute from an armed contingent.

Continuing the tradition, he was honoured with a ceremonial departure from the academy in an open jeep adorned with flowers. The police officials pulled the jeep with ropes.

While addressing the retirement parade ceremony, he said roles in life changes, but opportunities to serve do not change. “I proudly say that the Haryana Police are among the finest forces in the world. The courage, dedication and etiquette shown by officers and personnel of Haryana Police are exemplary. The force has always been a leader in various domains,” he said.

Mishra said, “The Haryana Police have become a pioneer in the nation by installing CCTV cameras at all police stations and posts. Several training centres providing advanced training are also a feature of the Haryana Police.”

He exhorted the police officers and personnel to maintain their dedication and continue to uphold the leading position of the Haryana Police. “The police are considered the dispenser of justice after God. Be proud of your contribution and continue to serve with dedication,” he added.

DG Mishra also pointed out that police officers never truly retire, but switch from direct service to indirect service. A police officer’s identity is forever linked with the police and the opportunity to serve society always remains, he added.

CS Rao, Director, Haryana Police Academy, highlighted the achievements of DG Mishra and presented him a memento.

DG Mishra, a 1989 batch IPS officer of the Haryana cadre, has served in various capacities, including SP in Narnaul, Jind, and Panchkula, SP CID, SP Security, SP Vigilance, SSP/Additional Commissioner Excise and Taxation (Enforcement) and Deputy Director of Police Training College, Madhuban.

Upon becoming DIG in 2005, he was appointed DIG Modernisation and Welfare. In 2009, he was promoted to IGP and served as IGP Administration, IGP Modernisation and Welfare and IGP CID.

As ADGP from June 2014, he held positions such as Director of State Vigilance Bureau, Commissioner of Police, Ambala and Panchkula, ADGP Administration, and ADGP South Range.

Recognised for his public service, he had received Police Medal in 2007 and President’s Police Medal for distinguished service in 2015.

