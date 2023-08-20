DGP directs senior officials to resolve complaints in transparent manner

Chandigarh, August 19
Haryana Director-General of Police Shatrujeet Kapur today directed the senior field functionaries of the Police Department to be more sensitive towards people, give them a patient hearing, and resolve their complaints in a transparent and time-bound manner.
Kapur gave this and several other directions while presiding over a meeting of senior police officials of the state through videoconferencing at the Police Headquarters, Panchkula.
While describing the police as the face of any government, Kapur emphasised the need for prompt redressal of complaints so as to ensure speedy, fair and efficient justice delivery.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Monsoon fury: 21 of 23 Himachal Pradesh hydel projects 'violated' norms, caused flooding downstream
Flooding of low-lying areas in Punjab and Himachal has been ...
Rain, landslide alert in Himachal Pradesh till Monday
Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh likely to witness light to mo...
Hundreds of residents forced into flood camps in Punjab
Fresh breach reported on Sutlej bank at Ghadum village in Ta...
MBBS intake capped at 150 seats, rules for new med colleges notified
75% attendance made mandatory for doctors