DGP directs senior officials to resolve complaints in transparent manner

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 19

Haryana Director-General of Police Shatrujeet Kapur today directed the senior field functionaries of the Police Department to be more sensitive towards people, give them a patient hearing, and resolve their complaints in a transparent and time-bound manner.

Kapur gave this and several other directions while presiding over a meeting of senior police officials of the state through videoconferencing at the Police Headquarters, Panchkula.

While describing the police as the face of any government, Kapur emphasised the need for prompt redressal of complaints so as to ensure speedy, fair and efficient justice delivery.