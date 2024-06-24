DGP Kapur evaluates performance of senior officers in Mahendragarh

Tribune News Service

Mahendragarh, June 23

During a visit to Narnaul town here today, Director General of Police (DGP) Shatrujeet Kapur evaluated the performances of senior cops, including DSPs, SHOs and Managerial Officers, posted in the district.

The evaluation was carried out on the basis of assessment proforma, which were filled by the cops recently under the new assessment initiative of the Haryana Police, which aims to enhance its accountability.

So far, the DGP has personally reviewed the officers’ performance in 14 districts, under the initiative which ensures creation of comprehensive performance reports of all personnel, fostering a sense of accountability and motivation among officers.

“Around nine months ago, DGP Kapur introduced assessment forms to gauge the work of officers and employees. These forms clearly define the responsibilities for various units like the CIA, Crime Unit, Cyber Unit, Investigation Officers, Women Police Stations, and SHOs. Key performance indicators are established for each unit, ensuring accountability and awarding points to improve the police system’s efficiency,” said an official.

He maintained the assessment proforma meticulously detailed the responsibilities of each officer and employee. Police personnel self-evaluate based on the listed criteria. Those failing to meet the standards face negative marking. Additionally, police chiefs can award up to 10 points based on an officer’s competence, integrity and discipline.

Meanwhile, DGP Kapur emphasised the importance of complainant satisfaction. “Feedback is collected to gauge the public’s perception of the police department’s actions. If complainants express dissatisfaction, they are asked for specific reasons. Police stations where over 80 per cent of complainants report satisfaction receive a perfect score of 10 points. Points are also awarded for notable work in anti-drug campaigns, women’s safety, crime control, complaint resolution rates, action against criminals, and cybercrime control,” he added.

So far, the DGP has reviewed performances in Faridabad, Jhajjar, Panchkula, Gurugram, Sonipat, Ambala, Kurukshetra, Hisar, Jind, Hansi, Kaithal, Panipat, Rohtak and Narnaul districts. Additional DGP (Law and Order) Sanjay Kumar visited Yamunanagar, Karnal, Sirsa, Fatehabad, Bhiwani, Dabwali, Palwal, Nuh and Rewari districts. Additional DGP of Rohtak Range KK Rao reviewed the performance in Charkhi Dadri district.

