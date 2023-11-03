DGP to head cell for monitoring cases against transgenders

Chandigarh, November 2
The Haryana DGP will head the state-level Transgender Protection Cell to monitor cases of offence against the transgender community.
According to a government notification, the other members of the cell includes the Additional Director-General of Police, crime against women and children, Director-General, social justice empowerment, welfare of SCs and BCs and the Antyodaya (SEWA) Department and two members of the transgender community.
The district-level cell will be headed by the District Magistrate concerned with the Commissioner of Police/SP, District Social Welfare Officer and two members of the transgender community.
Both cells will ensure timely registration, investigation and prosecution of offence against the transgenders, the notification added.
