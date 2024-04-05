Dhanda hits out at Centre over stranded Indian youth in Russia

Kaithal, April 4
Anurag Dhanda, senior vice-president of AAP’s state unit, launched an attack on the BJP-led Union government over the issue of youths stranded in Russia. He said due to unemployment, youths were stranded in war-hit Russia. “What has the government done on this issue?” he asked while interacting with media here yesterday.
He said joblessness was increasing at an alarming rate and parents were selling their properties to send their children abroad.
