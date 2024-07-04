Mahipal Dhanda thanks Haryana CM Nayab Saini for hike in funds of sarpanches

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, July 3

Minister of Development and Panchayats Mahipal Dhanda on Wednesday expressed his gratitude towards Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini for increasing the financial power of sarpanches. Now, they can undertake work worth Rs 21 lakh without a tender.

He said by providing administrative and financial autonomy to sarpanches, the government had accelerated the pace of developed in rural areas.

Speaking to mediapersons here, he said strengthening Panchayati Raj institutions was essential in the direction of making India a developed nation by 2047. He also thanked the Chief Minister for increasing the monthly honorarium of sanitation workers deployed in rural areas and employed with the civic bodies.

