Dhankar listens to PM at F'bad booth

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 6

BJP state president Om Prakash Dhankar, along with other leaders and the party workers, today listened to the address of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a booth of Ajranuda Mandal in the Faridabad Assembly segment on the foundation day of the BJP on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, Dhankar said the BJP was not a party but an idea

whose aim was to build nation and do public welfare. “Today, we celebrated the party foundation day at every booth in the state. We set a huge target to put up the party flag on five lakh houses across the state and our workers and ‘panna pramukhs’ achieved it,” he said.

After listening to the PM’s address, Dhankar reached Ballabgarh and participated in the havan yagya performed at the Dussehra ground there to observe the birth anniversary of martyr Raja Nahar Singh. Later, he also did wall writing during a function held at a booth of Sikri Mandal in the Prithla Assembly segment.

“Our journey started in the form of Jan Sangh in 1952. The BJP’s journey began with a new avatar on April 6, 1980, and today, we are observing our 44th foundation day. During the journey, the party went ahead with the thoughts of several legendary leaders like Shyama Prasad Mukherjee, Deen Dayal Upadhyay etc,” Dhankar added.