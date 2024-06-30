Dhankot road to undergo makeover to ease traffic

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, June 29

The Dhankot road, cited as one of the most congested and problematic roads in Gurugram, is set for a makeover. Deputy Commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav, while chairing a road safety committee meeting, said an action plan would be prepared to improve the 550-m-long road, which is one of the key entry points of the district.

Will be widened The Dhankot road is one of the most congested and problematic roads in Gurugram

An action plan will be prepared to improve the 550-m-long road, which is one of the key entry points of Gurugram.The road will be widened and made smooth for traffic.

“The Dhankot road will be widened and made smooth for traffic. I will inspect the spot with the officials. This road will undergo significant repairs. We will also try to widen it to ensure there is no congestion,” said Yadav.

Addressing the committee, Yadav emphasised the need to improve traffic conditions in Gurugram city by repairing the dilapidated roads in their area. He highlighted that there should not be any waterlogging on the road coming from Rajiv Chowk towards the Mini Secretariat during rainy days. The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) should clean the flyovers in view of the rain and ensure that mud lying along the roads is removed.

Yadav stressed that arrangements should be made on roads around government schools to ensure that children do not face any commuting problems. He suggested that the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) should beautify the road around Kadipur Government School, setting an example for other schools. He added that the PWD needs to improve Atul Kataria Chowk, with a draft of the work to be prepared and initiated soon. The GMDA has deposited Rs 1.5 crore with the Public Works Department for this chowk.

During the meeting, Yadav noted that the Bawdi Gate of Farrukhnagar city is a historical heritage site. A bypass has been built to stop the movement of heavy vehicles through this gate. He instructed the Farrukhnagar police station in-charge to deploy police personnel to stop heavy vehicles from passing through this gate. He also directed NHAI officials to stop the movement of overloaded vehicles at the toll located on Khedi Daula and Faridabad road by installing a lifting machine. Additionally, the construction of flyover bridges by NHAI at Rathivas, Bilaspur Chowk and other locations should start soon.

Yadav instructed the removal of encroachments from Manesar Road and directed Jitendra Kumar, Additional Commissioner of Manesar Municipal Corporation, to construct a bus stop on this road.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Gurugram