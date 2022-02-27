'Dhanno 2.0' tops beauty contest at Bhiwani

Tribune News Service

Deepender Deswal

Bhiwani, February 26

The attachment of Haryanvi people with their livestock knows no bounds, it seems. Farmers have named their cattle in cute ways — Rustam, Patwari, Dhanno 2.0, Taaj, Surya, Mangal, Druva and even Katrina. And the price tag of these cattle is phenomenal; rather unbelievable.

Bulls and buffaloes of Murrah breed are the most pampered. They are the centre of attraction at the livestock exhibition being held from February 25 to 27 by the Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying. These animals have surpassed the price of top cars.

Murrah buffalo named Dhanno 2.0, owned by resident of Singhwa Khas village in Hisar Hoshiar Singh, was adjudged best buffalo in the Beauty and Milking Category at the exhibition. Singh said earlier, his buffalo Dhanno had earned several national awards and was no longer being taken to exhibitions due to old age.

“I don’t want cars. My ‘Haryana Maan’ is my pride. I have not quoted any price for him because he is not up for sale,” says Satpal Maan, a Sirsa resident. Satpal has given his surname to his Murrah bull out of love. “He is our family member. So he should be known by the family surname,” he said.

State Power Minister Ranjit Singh Chautala who visited the fair today said there is no match for the hard work of farmers. “Farmers and livestock farmers should also get hefty amounts as sportspersons for getting the best position in events. I will recommend to the CM to increase the amount of prices for livestock,” he said.