Faridabad: Dharna for flyover enters Day 22

Tribune News Service

Faridabad, December 18

Members of the ‘Chandawali Flyover Sangharsh Samiti’ burnt an effigy of Prithla MLA Nayan Pal Rawat in protest against the latter’s failure to back up their demand of constructing a flyover over the Delhi-Mumbai expressway passing through the district.

The samiti has been seeking construction of the flyover as it would ensure a direct connectivity between Faridabad and 80 villages situated across the e-way. While claiming that the protest has been going on for the past 22 days, Kishan Singh Chahal, spokesperson, Chandawali Flyover Sangharsh Samiti, said protesters from 80 villages today gheraoed the residence of the MLA.

He alleged that MLA Rawat was mum on the issue, which has become a cause for concern for residents of the area.

Jaswant Singh of Chandawali village said, “Absence of a flyover will result in inconvenience to commuters from both sides. We will have to travel at least 1.5 km extra on either side to cross the e-way. This will put financial burden on us.” He said they had been protesting for the past three weeks and the authorities concerned have failed to give an assurance.

Some of the affected villages include Chandawali, Machghar, Sotai, Mujheri, Nawada, Garh Khera, Dayalpur, Chhainsa,Maujpur, Panhera, Junhera, Hirapur, Fatehpur, Deeg and Pahladpur.

