DHE fixes health check-up norms for college teachers

Tribune News Service

Rohtak, November 7

After teachers at government colleges raised the issue of having no specific guidelines about telling their health status while filing their annual confidential report (ACR), the Department of Higher Education (DHE) has fixed the parameters for health check-up for the ACR to facilitate the teachers in that respect.

As per instructions, the teachers would be able to get their health check-up report prepared either from the Civil Hospital or any private hospital.

It is for the first time when “Health Status” column has been added to the online proforma for the ACR of college teachers.

Sources said the medical check-up would include an investigation report of haemogram, blood sugar, lipid profile, liver function test, kidney function test, vitamin D test and blood pressure level of every teacher who are bound to submit their ACRs online for 2021-22 by November 20.

Meanwhile, the Haryana Government College Teachers Association (HGCTA) has raised question over seeking the health status report from teachers and called a meeting of its office-bearers on Tuesday to decide future course of action. It wants clarity from the DHE if the health status has report any role in evaluating teachers’ performance.

“The department cannot take such abrupt decisions without taking the stakeholders into confidence. The teachers have a lot of apprehensions regarding this move hence we have called an urgent meeting of all members tomorrow,” said Dr Pratibha Chauhan, general secretary, HGCTA.

Dr Priyanka Verma, secretary finance of the HGCTA and an Assistant Professor at Government College, Meham, said the DHE should also clarify whether the health status report was mandatory only for the teachers or higher officials would also have to submit that. “Our college principal has provided parameters of the health check-up to all teachers and asked them to submit the report at the earliest,” she added.