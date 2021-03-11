Gurugram: IPS officer Dheeraj Setia polygraph test in Gujarat

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, May 31

A local court today ordered the polygraph test of suspended IPS officer Dheeraj Setia in Gujarat.

The special task force (STF) had sought it outside the NCR, suspecting Setia could influence the test result. The STF will now proceed to get in touch with Gujarat’s Gandhinagar laboratory to get the test done.

The next hearing in the case will be on June 13 and the STF has been asked to have to get the test done before this date.

The guidelines of the Supreme Court will have to be followed during the test. During the hearing in the court of the Additional District Sessions Judge Tarun Singhal on Tuesday, a decision was taken in which lab the polygraph test would be done.

Setia was not present during the hearing in the court, pleading illness.

Meanwhile, the STF produced another accused Chetan Maan, alias Boxer, after seven-day police remand in court, from where he was sent to judicial custody. The STF claimed to have recovered an SUV and Rs 1,950 from his possession.

According to public prosecutor, Jagbir Sehrawat, accused Setia did not appear in the court today, but through his counsel Setia agreed for the polygraph test.

Setia requested a polygraph test be conducted in the Delhi NCR, while we insisted on a location like Hyderabad and Ahmedabad, added advocate Sehrawat.

Setia is out on bail from the High Court. In August 2021, one of key accused Dr Sachender Jain Nawal was arrested in the multi-crore heist, who had accused Setia of taking bribe of crores to cover up the case. At this, the STF had made the IPS officer an accused and the state government had suspended Setia.

A senior STF officer said till today, 16 accused had been arrested in connection with multi-crore heist.

Chargesheets have been filed against 14, including one key accused Dr Sachinder Jain Nawal.

