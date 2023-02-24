Diagnostic facilities at subdivisional hospitals

Tribune News Service

Ravinder Saini

Chandigarh, February 23

In view of the hardships faced by patients due to the non-availability of the much-needed healthcare facilities, the state government has proposed to establish ultrasound and other diagnostic facilities at the sub-divisional hospitals in the public-private partnership (PPP) mode.

Scope of chirayu-Ayushman bharat widened “In 2023-24, I propose to extend the benefit of Comprehensive Health Insurance of Antyodaya Units (CHIRAYU) - Ayushman Bharat to all families whose annual verified income in the PPP mode is above Rs 1.80 lakh and up to Rs 3 lakh,” said the CM

He said these families would now be asked to make a contribution of Rs 1,500 per family per annum covering 50% of the subscription amount for receiving medical treatment cover of Rs 5 lakh in any empanelled hospital

The benefit will also be extended to families of all anganwadi and ASHA workers, mid-day meal workers and other such workers on contribution of Rs 125 per month and who come from families whose annual income is more than Rs 1.80 lakh

Patients in villages have either to come to the city or to go to private labs for ultrasound and other tests. Talking about the ambitious All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) project in Majra village (Rewari), the state government maintained that the transfer of land on lease for the project had been completed and its construction was likely to be commenced by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare this year. To give an impetus to medical research, it also proposed to have a Centre of Excellence at the Post Graduate Institute of Dental Science (PGIDS), Rohtak, by establishing virtual learning laboratories with state-of-the-art facilities, besides another Centre for Excellence in Preventive Health in Shaheed Hasan Khan Mewati Government Medical College, Nalhar (Nuh) by upgrading the Department of Community Medicine.

This Centre will spearhead research on providing community and public health services and provide valuable technical inputs for the NIROGI scheme for health screening. A total fund of Rs 9646.56 crore had been proposed to be allocated for health, medical education and family welfare, Ayush, ESI, Food and Drugs departments in the Budget for 2023-24. The Budget estimate is around 20 per cent more than the revised estimate of 2022-23.