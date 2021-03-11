Diagnostic lab raided in Manesar, one arrested

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, August 21

Officials of the Chief Minister’s flying squad, Gurugram, the Drug Controller and the Health Department raided a private lab in Manesar today and arrested its manager for allegedly conducting tests without a medical degree. The police said he had just passed Class X and had no valid licence to conduct test on patients. The police said they had received a tip-off, following which a raid was conducted and the manager was held from the spot.

Inderjeet Yadav, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) with the CM’s flying squad, said the lab operator, identified as Saddam Hussain of Saran in Bihar, lived in a rented accommodation in Manesar’s Kho village and was running a diagnostic lab in Sector 1 of Manesar. He could not furnish any valid document or licence on the letter head of Dr Kamal Satyarthi (MBBS) and Marbel Path Lab, where Dr Krishna Veni’s digital stamp was used as the pathology doctor.

The police said Hussain also revealed that he used pay Rs 2,500 to Dr Kamal Satyarthi and since June 1 this year, the lab had issued at least 1,000 reports to people. Dr Satyarthi is yet to be questioned by the police, said officers.

A case under Sections 420 (cheating), 467 (forgery), 468 (forging document) and 471 (using forged document) of the IPC and Section 52 of the Disaster Management Act was registered at the DLF Phase 3 police station on Tuesday, said

the police.

