Dial 108 to be integrated with ERSS

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 14

Haryana will integrate the dial 108 emergency services of the Health Department with the emergency response support system (ERSS) of Dial 112 within the next three months.

With the integration of this system, ambulances and other services can be availed by the public during an emergency by dialling 112.

In addition, the services of fire brigade, Women Helpline No.1091, and Traffic Helpline No.1073 have been successfully integrated with Dial-112 and are currently running smoothly across the state. These directions were given at a meeting of the State Empowered Committee constituted for the implementation of Haryana 112 and the ERSS project under the Chairmanship of Haryana Chief Secretary, Sanjeev Kaushal, here today.

The Chief Secretary directed officials that the Health Department employees should also be deployed in the integrated command and control room so that there is no delay in providing emergency assistance related to the Health Department. The ADGP, AS Chawla, was informed that the services of the Health Department integrated on a trial basis in Faridabad and Gurugram under Dial 112, were yielding positive results.