‘Dictatorship’, says Deepak Babaria on chiding of Congress leader Deepender Hooda by Speaker

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 29

Describing Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla’s chiding of Deepender Hooda and not allowing discussion on NEET paper leak, Congress state incharge Deepak Babaria today as ‘tanashahi’ (dictatorship), he said, “but now the Opposition has been strengthened so the government is getting exposed on how it is cheating people.”

In congress only for ticket? On Kiran Choudhry leaving the Congress, Babaria said, “I want to ask those who leave the party, were they in the party only for the ticket? The party gives the ticket to only winnable candidates.”

He was talking to reporters on the sidelines of a function of the women’s wing of the Congress in Panchkula.

On June 27, Birla had asked Hooda to “sit down” when the Congress MP from Rohtak defended “Jai Samvidhan” remarks made by colleague Shashi Tharoor when he was taking oath as MP.

Babaria said the decision on the organisation of Haryana Congress would be taken in the first week of July. “The party will contest the elections unitedly and will win more than 75 seats in the Assembly,” he stated.

On Kiran Choudhry leaving the Congress, he said, “I want to ask those who leave the party, were they in the party only for the ticket? The party gives the ticket to only winnable candidates.”

He said the BJP’s weapon was “jumlabaazi”. “The BJP only makes promises, it does not fulfil them, whether it is the promise of bringing back black money or reducing the impact of inflation. During the elections, the BJP had talked about providing cylinders in UP for Rs 450. But later, there was no discussion on the price of cylinders,” he said.

“But the Congress implements all its promises. The party will give ticket to women who work hard in the upcoming Assembly elections. Ticket distribution for the Assembly seats in the state will be done based on a survey, workers and local equations. The one who has the highest winning potential will get the ticket. Along with this, tickets will be distributed keeping in mind the equation of socially deprived and backward people,” he added.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Congress #Deepender Hooda #Lok Sabha #Om Birla