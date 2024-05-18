Didn’t intend to kill, but couldn’t control anger, says key accused

Gurugram, May 17
The main accused in the IT firm manager’s murder case, Manoj Bhardwaj (alias Manav), has reportedly told the police that he had no intention of killing the victim, Rishabh Jasuja, but could not control his anger.
Accomplices at large
}We are trying to nab the accomplices of the accused. We are questioning him and the other accused will be arrested soon. — Varun Dahiya, ACP crime
He confessed that he and his accomplices thrashed the victim and his brother, and then ran his car over Jasuja, leading to his death.
The accused was produced in a city court today. The Crime Unit, Sector 39, has taken him into a two-day police remand and are questioning him. A senior police officer said Manoj had confessed his crime and they had also recovered his car.
The incident took place in the South City 2 on the Sohna road late on Sunday night, when a brawl broke out between Rishabh, his brother Ranjak Jasuja, and the accused Manoj Bhardwaj.
As the fight escalated, Manoj called some of his friends, and they collectively thrashed the two brothers. Manoj further hit the two brothers with his car and had dragged them on the car’s bonnet for around 20 metres. The team of crime unit, Sector 39, had arrested the key accused, Manoj, on Thursday from IFFCO Chowk.
“We are trying to nab the accomplices of the accused. We are questioning him and the other accused will be arrested soon,” said Varun Dahiya, ACP crime.
