Differences in Karnal farm unions to fore

Tribune News Service

Karnal: On the call of the SKM, farmers of Karnal and Kaithal districts observed “Vishwasghat Diwas” (betrayal day) on Monday. They alleged that the Union Government had failed to fulfil their pending demands, which were accepted in writing when their agitation against the three farm Acts was withdrawn. In Karnal, differences came to fore between the farmer unions as two protests were held separately.

Members of the BKU (Charuni) took out protest march from Jat Dharmshala to Mini Secretariat, and members of other unions took out march from Gandhi Chowk to Mini Secretariat. Members of other farmer groups blamed the Charuni group for weakening the protest by joining politics in Punjab, while Charuni group denied the allegations.

“We protested on the call of the SKM. BKU (Charuni) was expelled from the SKM for four months at a meeting held on January 15 at the Singhu border,” said Rattan Mann, president BKU.

Jagdeep Singh Aulakh, member, state core committee (BKU Charuni), said farmers were with them as they had been raising the issues of farmers. “During the past one year, 13 FIRs were registered against me for raising the voice of farmers. Not a single FIR has been registered against other leaders who are today claiming to be the well-wishers of farmers,” he added. —

