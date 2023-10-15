Different speed limit boards along Gurugram underpasses baffle drivers

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, October 14

Drivers are facing confusion due to signboards indicating different speed limits on the underpasses in the city.

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has enacted a speed limit of 30 kmph on the underpasses while the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) has put a speed limit of 50 kmph. The lack of coordination between the two departments is causing problems for drivers.

All underpasses of the city are maintained by the GMDA, which has installed rumble strips and lane markings to slow down the speed of vehicles in order to make all the nine underpasses of the district safer for commuters.

Correct indicators to be installed The department will take necessary measures in case of different speed limit boards along the underpasses and correct signboards indicating maximum speed limit will be installed soon. —Col RD Singhal (retd), Chief general manager, Mobility wing, GMDA

Due to the lack of monitoring of work being done by the GMDA, signboards for 30 kmph as well as 50 kmph speed limits have been installed along the Rajiv Chowk underpass and the Hero Honda Chowk underpass on the Delhi-Jaipur Highway. Besides, signboards indicating a speed limit of 25 kmph have also been installed in the IFFCO Chowk underpass.

A city resident, Rajesh Goyal, said, “There are no police personnel on duty at underpasses and different speed limit signboards, which show the lack of coordination between the departments, create confusion among drivers.”

Road Safety Officer Navdeep Singh said the presence of different speed limit boards could increase the risk of accidents on the underpasses. “The authorities concerned should monitor the work to prevent such negligence,” he added.

#Gurugram