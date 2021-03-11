Digital locker facility launched for students at Kurukshetra University

Tribune News Service

Kurukshetra, August 17

Vice-Chancellor of Kurukshetra University, Prof Som Nath Sachdeva on Wednesday launched a digital locker service at the university.

Prof Som Nath said keeping in mind the interests of students, the university had started a digital locker service, taking a big step towards automation. He said the University Grants Commission had written a letter to all educational institutions requesting them to accept the documents, degrees, marksheets and other documents issued in the digi locker account as valid documents, under which Kurukshetra University facilitated the students.

He further said under the digital locker service, the marksheets of BA, BBA, BCA and BCom classes of the odd semester of 2019 have been uploaded. In the coming time, soon the marksheets of other classes will be uploaded in the digital locker for the convenience of the students. The VC informed that the digital locker service was free for the students. Pro Sunil Dhingra, Director, University Institute of Engineering and Technology, said so far, data of about 1.50 lakh students had been uploaded.